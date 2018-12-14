GREEN BAY — This was not what Jimmy Graham had in mind.
A wide smile had creased the new Green Bay Packers tight end’s face when asked upon his arrival for the offseason program in April if he felt like he would be “unleashed” in the Packers’ offense after being largely miscast in Seattle the previous three seasons. A five-time Pro Bowler with the New Orleans Saints, Graham couldn’t wait to get to work with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
On Friday, Graham wasn’t smiling. (Except when Rodgers came over with his iPhone to record Graham’s rare locker-room Q&A session with reporters and bring a brief moment of levity to the conversation.)
With three games left in the regular season, Graham’s first – and possibly only, despite the three-year, $30 million deal he signed as a free agent in March – year in Green Bay has been a keen disappointment for him. He’s not pleased with the Packers’ record (5-7-1) or his own production (46 receptions, 549 yards, two touchdowns).
“My numbers suck,” Graham said.
That might be an overstatement, although after catching 10 touchdown passes last year in Seattle, he certainly hasn’t been the red-zone field-tilter he was expecting to be this season. Suffering a broken thumb – “shatter” was the word Graham used to describe the injury Friday –at Seattle on Nov. 15 certainly hasn’t helped, although Graham insisted his statistics aren’t the primary reason for his discontent.
It's how the numbers underscore his lack of impact this season – and tie into the Packers’ sub-.500 record – that bothers him.
“My numbers aren’t the problem. That’s not what it’s about, you know?” Graham said. “I just want to win games. If I have a one catch for 2 yards and we win, I don’t care. But obviously it’s not great when you’re not helping us win. And that’s what I see.”
A few times during the 5-minute interview, Graham mentioned that he was trying to “do my job” and “do what I’m told.” He seemed to acknowledge that despite his past success, the adjustment to the Packers’ offense hasn’t gone as he expected.
“I’m just trying to do my job, do what I’m told,” Graham said. “It’s just in this offense, the tight end does a lot of stuff. I’ve got a lot of responsibilities – just not running routes and out here catching the ball like a receiver. That’s just how it is. I’m just trying to do my job and do what I’m told.
“I've never lost this much, so it's obviously not something I'm used to. Wow, he's recording it. Umm, yeah, I'll never be OK with losing. It doesn't matter. I love to win. We've got to get back to that. Last week was a great step in the right direction. We've just got to do what we can control and try to keep winning.”
That includes Sunday at Chicago, where the Packers will try to keep their faint playoff hopes alive against the 9-4 Bears and one of the league’s top defenses. With right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) listed as doubtful, backup Jason Spriggs is expected to start – and Graham and the other tight ends and running backs will likely have to help in pass protection against Khalil Mack & Co.
“This offense, the tight end's got to do a lot of stuff,” Graham reiterated. “Obviously, we're going to play a great defense that's got a great (pass) rush. I'll be a part of stopping that rush, and that's just how it is.”
Graham’s three-year deal contained a guaranteed $11 million signing bonus and $13 million in total pay for 2018. He has a $5 million roster bonus due in March, which the Packers could opt not to pay, making him a free agent again. That would leave 2/3 of the signing bonus to absorb into the salary cap ($7.333 million), and they could take the full hit on the 2019 cap or designate Graham a post-June 1 cut and spread the hit over the next two years.
“I think he’s done a lot of good things,” offensive passing-game coordinator Jim Hostler said. “First year with a new quarterback, new system, those kinds of things – there’s some things I’m sure he’d look at and want back and some opportunities we’ve missed probably as we’ve gone through the season. But I think those are the kinds of things that have happened this season."
