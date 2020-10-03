Packers: Team's receiver cupboard getting more bare

“Last year, I may have been trying to rush back a little bit quicker. But just seeing the way they’ve handled success or handled people going down, and how they just kind of jumped straight up (with) that next-man-up mentality, it makes it a lot easier to make sure I get all the way right before I come back.”

That supporting cast against the Falcons if neither Adams nor Lazard plays would consist of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor, the only three other wide receivers on the roster. Last month, the team placed receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on injured reserve with a knee injury. St. Brown isn’t eligible to return from IR until after next week’s bye.

The Packers do have four receivers on the 16-player practice squad: Reggie Begelton, who was in camp with the team all summer; Robert Foster, who was signed after being cut by the Buffalo Bills at the end of training camp; Caleb Scott, who was added earlier this week; and Juwann Winfree, who was signed to the practice squad Thursday.

Shepherd, who made the 53-man roster coming out of camp a year ago before being demoted to the practice squad later in the year, was signed to the roster last week and has impressed both Adams and Rodgers with his approach this year.