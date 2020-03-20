Packers: Team working out the inside linebacker situation

GREEN BAY — Give Brian Gutekunst this: When he intimated – on multiple occasions – that he wanted to remake the Green Bay Packers inside linebacker position, it wasn’t just innuendo. The Packers third-year general manager has put his decision-making where his mouth was.

Now he just has to figure out what happens next at the position after letting Blake Martinez and B.J. Goodson walk in free agency, adding an injury-discounted Christian Kirksey after he was released by the Cleveland Browns and pinning his hopes for the position on two largely inexperienced recent draft picks (Oren Burks and Ty Summers) with most of the notable names in free agency at the position having landed elsewhere and he April 23-25 NFL Draft still a month away.

“I think it’s a little bit of an evolving room right now,” Gutekunst said at the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis last month. “It’s a little bit in flux as we go forward.”

A few days before that, Gutekunst sat down with a handful of beat writers at Lambeau Field and sent a similarly not-so-subtle message, saying in part, “The inside linebacker thing is something we’re going to have to see how we’re going to do that. That’s certainly something moving forward is going to be an emphasis for us.”