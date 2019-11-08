Packers: Team wants to find balance with play makers WR Adams, RB Jones

For his part, Adams admitted he’s still not at 100 percent – “I wouldn’t quite say I’m quite there yet,” he said – but that he feels good enough to contribute more and more each week offensively.

“We’ve been able to move the ball since I’ve been out, so the focus shouldn’t change on how we’re trying to do things,” Adams said. “Obviously, me being a big part of the offense, I’m going to get more looks here and there, and I’m going to do what I can with that, make the biggest impact I can for the team.

“It’s not about me being back, so nothing should change as far as how we try to beat teams. It’s not going to be some crazy air attack and have 15 targets every game. If that happens, I’ll do what I can with it. But other than that, we’ll let everybody else do what they’ve got to do to get that victory.”

Extra points