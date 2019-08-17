GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur was irritated. And it wasn’t just from the pain in his left heel from standing on the sideline for nearly four hours in an orthopedic boot to protect his surgically-repaired Achilles’ tendon – a boot that the Green Bay Packers coach insists he’s not going to wear anymore.
“I told ‘Flea’ (head athletic trainer Bryan Engel), I’m not wearing that boot this week. So we’ll see,” LaFleur said Friday. “I’ve been pretty good up to this point. I’ll just tell you, you’re not used to standing for that period of time in that boot. By the end of the game, my heel is on fire. So I’m ready to get out of it.”
But what bothered LaFleur far more than his aching foot after Thursday night’s loss was the Packers’ shoddy tackling for the second straight week. After missing 24 tackles by his count in the team’s Aug. 8 preseason opener against the Houston Texans, LaFleur had the Packers down for 19 missed tackles against the Ravens.
If LaFleur has shown any glimpses of his personality in his interactions with the media so far, it’s been how even-keeled he remains, even when his not particularly pleased with his team. So it was noteworthy how irritated and blunt he was in assessing the Packers’ tackling troubles immediately after the game.
“I don’t what you’re talking about,” LaFleur said with a chuckle. Then, a confession: He was indeed irritated, both by the missed tackles on defense and the missed plays on offense.
“I would say I was a little more frustrated after last night’s game. It’s just because I know we’re capable. I know we’re capable,” LaFleur said. “We’ve shown it. We’ve shown some flashes of some really good stuff. It’s just, again, it just keeps coming back to the consistency. Can we repeatedly do something?
“That’s what you have to do in order to stop people (and) in order to score points. You have to put together long stretches of good, solid fundamental football. I also thought, by-in-large, (the Ravens) were more physical as a team. That’s a credit to him. We need to step up a little bit.”
Perhaps the defense would have looked more physical had the group not missed so many tackles. Even rookie inside linebacker Ty Summers, who tied for the team lead in tackles (five) after leading the team in that department against the Texans (10) once again had too many missed tackles. By unofficial count, Summers missed four tackles against the Ravens after missing five against the Texans.
“The only way I know how to (fix) that is you have to go back to work,” LaFleur said. “He missed too many tackles. He’s in position to make the tackle. He has to finish. He has to run his feet on contact and wrap up.”
As for the defense as a whole missing tackles, LaFleur said he plans to ratchet up drill work and emphasize being in good tackling position during 11-on-11 periods but that he will not resort to live tackling in practice.
“I think it comes back down to the practice,” LaFleur said. “We’re really have to concentrate and have a more concerted effort on ‘thudding’ up and trying to stop the runners’ feet. Because I still don’t believe in taking to the ground. The risk-reward is not worth it to me. And I think that’s true with a lot of coaches throughout the league.”
Notes
Without top running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, who have yet to play in preseason because of hamstring injuries, it’s probably unfair to expect the Packers’ run game to be in top form. But as of the second play of the third quarter – when quarterback Tim Boyle and rookie running back Dexter Williams bungled a handoff deep in Green Bay territory for a fumble that the Ravens recovered, the Packers had managed just 6 yards on nine rushing attempts. Only big runs by Darrin Hill (28 yards) and Keith Ford (10 yards) prevented the Packers’ final numbers (18 carries, 55 yards) from being far more anemic.
LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett watched the offensive game film during the team’s flight home from Baltimore Thursday night, and even though the No. 1 offensive line played the first two series, the results weren’t there.
“It was a struggle to get us going a little bit,” LaFleur admitted. “We tried some different stuff with some of the toss-crack scheme where, if one guy doesn’t do their job right, the whole play gets blown up. We need all 11 on every play and that’s what we keep stressing to the guys.”
Hall’s run came behind the backup offensive line but was well-blocked, allowing him to run through the line of scrimmage untouched. It was a good example of what’s possible when play design meets execution.
“We need to be more consistent. I have to be more consistent with hitting the right holes,” Hall said. “The offensive line did a beautiful job (on the long run). They controlled the front. I literally went untouched for 28 yards. The run gave us a little momentum.”
• Rookie free agent Curtis Bolton got the start at inside linebacker in place of injured Oren Burks (chest) and alongside veteran Blake Martinez and played well. Bolton finished the game with four tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception on a pass deflected by cornerback Tony Brown.
But after the game, his assessment of his performance was, well ...
“I’ve got a lot of things to work on. At first glance, I’m not too happy,” Bolton said. “I thought I played a little too aggressive when I didn’t need to. I played a little passive when I should have been more aggressive. I guess I played decent, nothing to be real excited about. Obviously, the interception was huge and I was real happy about that. But here’s a lot of stuff I can fix.”
