Packers: Team remains on high alert as COVID-19 numbers rise, games postponed

The Titans have closed their practice facility until at least Saturday, while the Vikings have closed their facility until they have further test results.

On Thursday, the NFL postponed the Steelers’ game at Tennessee until later in the season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

At first the league said it hoped to play the game on Monday or Tuesday. The NFL said a new game date would be announced “shortly.”

Four Packer players who spoke with reporters in Zoom video calls this week – center Corey Linsley, tight end Robert Tonyan, defensive back Chandon Sullivan and inside linebacker Ty Summers – confirmed that LaFleur and the Packers staff reiterated to them the importance of remaining vigilant and avoiding unnecessary contact with the outside world.

“Just continue to be safe and continue to wash our hands. Limit our access to outside people, going to restaurants and bars. Just continue to do the same things we’ve been doing,” Sullivan replied when asked what the coaches’ message had been. “We don’t want to put anybody at risk.”