Packers: Team moving from dud, focusing on Carolina Panthers

“I told our guys, I said, ‘Hey, this (expletive) happens. That’s just the way it is. That’s the nature of the game. You’re going to get beat, and you’re going to beat people. At the end of the day, how you get up off the mat will determine who you are going forward.’”

Extra points

Rodgers did not walk back his post-game comments about some players not being ready against the Chargers and questioning the team’s focus with an extra day in Los Angeles. Rather, he reiterated his position that it was an issue. “Every time you go on a trip, we say it’s a business trip. Our job is to go out and win games,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “I was basically saying all of us, we’ve got to look at our schedule, our routine, what we did and make sure that we were getting the proper rest and taking care of ourselves the right way. Because it was such a different feeling. We didn’t have that normal juice.” … The only new injury on the Packers’ injury report Wednesday was to safety Adrian Amos, who did not practice because of a hamstring injury. … Cornerback Tramon Williams and tight end Jimmy Graham also did not practice, but only for veteran rest.

Tight end Robert Tonyan (hip) remained a limited participant but said he was encouraged by his progress and is hopeful to play against the Panthers. Tonyan has been sidelined since injuring his hip on his terrific sideline catch against Dallas on Oct. 6. … Right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who played against the Chargers despite a dislocated finger and struggled for the first time all season, was only on the list for veteran rest and was limited in practice. … LaFleur had the team practice outside Wednesday despite the nearly 3 inches of snow that fell in the greater Green Bay metroplex. “We’ve got to embrace that cold,” LaFleur said. “The only way you can do that is you’ve got to go out there, you’ve got to practice in it, and get acclimated into it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.