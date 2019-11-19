Packers: Team looking to 'self-evaluation' to help fix struggling run defense

“It’s never one guy, and when we study it, it’s usually a variety of things. Because if it was any one thing, we would make that correction,” Pettine said of the tight end production. “If it was something schematically, we would change it. If it was personnel wise, we’d find a way to work around it and get it right. There’s some good tight ends in this league, and we obviously want to defend everybody, but sometimes we’ve got to put more resources outside or put more resources on the (running) back, and that’s led to some tight ends making some plays against us.”

Whatever the case, Pettine is hoping the bye-week analysis – an exercise which included the offensive coaches game-planning for the Packers defense, giving Pettine and his staff insight into how a team might attack them – gets his crew back to tilting the field the way it did early in the season, when the defense had quarterback Aaron Rodgers gushing about how it could win games on its own.

Asked last week if he feels like his defense has played that kind of football in recent games, Pettine replied, “No, I don’t. We do for stretches, but not consistently enough.