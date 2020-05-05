Packers: Team hoping, planning for full, uninterrupted 2020 season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GREEN BAY — Mark Murphy is being as pragmatic as he can.

The Green Bay Packers president/CEO is looking forward to the NFL’s 2020 full season schedule being released on Thursday night, but he knows that no matter how much he and the rest of the league hope the games will be played on time and with fans in the stands, there’s no guarantee that’ll happen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has turned not just the sports world but the globe upside-down.

“I obviously hope that we are able to play the entire season as scheduled. But, as the old saying goes, hope is not a strategy,” Murphy wrote in his monthly Q&A session with Packers fans on the team’s website. “While the league office is planning to play an entire schedule, we are also looking at other options if the health and safety of our players and fans dictate that we not play games or play games without fans.

“We are trying not to set false deadlines and to wait as long as possible before making final decisions regarding whether and how to play games.”