Packers: Team hoping, planning for full, uninterrupted 2020 season

GREEN BAY — Mark Murphy is being as pragmatic as he can.
The Green Bay Packers president/CEO is looking forward to the NFL’s 2020 full season schedule being released on Thursday night, but he knows that no matter how much he and the rest of the league hope the games will be played on time and with fans in the stands, there’s no guarantee that’ll happen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has turned not just the sports world but the globe upside-down.
“I obviously hope that we are able to play the entire season as scheduled. But, as the old saying goes, hope is not a strategy,” Murphy wrote in his monthly Q&A session with Packers fans on the team’s website. “While the league office is planning to play an entire schedule, we are also looking at other options if the health and safety of our players and fans dictate that we not play games or play games without fans.
“We are trying not to set false deadlines and to wait as long as possible before making final decisions regarding whether and how to play games.”
To end his answer, Murphy struck a sobering chord, acknowledging the doomsday scenario of the season not being played. The organization has long kept a rainy-day fund to protect it from unforeseen events – in the past, it had been viewed as a fail-safe in the event that the NFL’s revenue-sharing model changed or something else happened to impact the league’s smallest market team – but it could be necessary if the season is wiped out.
“I do believe that we will be able to weather the storm,” Murphy wrote of a canceled season. “We have over $360 million in our corporate reserve fund and, while we would obviously take a financial hit, we would remain financially viable.”
Thus far, the league has not announced any major changes to its schedule as a result of the pandemic, which has brought most organized sports around the globe to a halt. NFL training facilities are closed because of the pandemic, leading to the league’s first-ever “virtual offseason,” but the league still plans to start the season on time while playing in teams’ home stadiums.
The NFL will release its regular-season schedule at 7 p.m. Thursday on NFL Network.
Opening day for the 2020 season is Sept. 10, with the season set to conclude with Super Bowl 55 on February 7, 2021. The NFL also held last month’s draft on time while canceling all in-person events. The draft had been set for Las Vegas; instead, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced picks from his home.
The league did announce Monday that it wouldn’t play any of its international series games this season. The league was set to play one game in Mexico City and four in London.
Scheduled were two home games for the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London and two at Tottenham’s new facility, with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins as hosts. The Arizona Cardinals were to be the home team for the game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
“After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK,” NFL executive vice president, chief strategy and growth officer Christopher Halpin said in a statement.
The league is considering contingency plans should the virus force games to be postponed. The Sports Business Journal reported last week that in one such scenario, the league could start the season in mid-October and minimize disruption by eliminating regular-season bye weeks and the extra week in between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. Such a scenario would also force the cancelation of the Pro Bowl.
“We plan to start on time,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN last week. “If we have to make adjustments, we will be prepared to do so based on the latest guidance from our medical experts and public health officials and current and future government regulations.”
After winning the NFC North with a 13-3 record last year under rookie head coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers’ first-place schedule includes seven games against playoff teams: Two games against NFC North rival Minnesota, plus games against the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans on the road and games against Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field.
The rest of the Packers’ schedule includes divisional home-and-home series with the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions – the Packers were a perfect 6-0 in the NFC North last year, it’s worth noting – plus home games against the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars and road games at the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That Packers-Bucs showdown is expected to be a prime-time game pitting Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Tom Brady, who left the New England Patriots for Tampa Bay this offseason.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst didn’t want to contemplate the possibility of the season being wiped out when asked about it during last month’s NFL Draft and said the uncertainty has in no way impacted his approach to building the roster.
“We’re preparing as if we’re going to play the regular season when it’s supposed to be,” Gutekunst said. “It’s something that’s out of our control. But really haven’t put a lot of thought into not playing games this year. As soon as this draft gets over, we’ll move forward.
"And (if) those scenarios become more realistic, we’ll certainly have contingency plans. But as far as how we approached free agency, how we’re approaching the draft, it’s all as if we’re playing this year.”
Note
A nonprofit group caught up in an embezzlement scheme in Mississippi used federal welfare money to pay former NFL quarterback Brett Favre $1.1 million for multiple speaking engagements but Favre did not show up for the events, the state auditor said Monday.
Details about payments to Favre are included in an audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. State Auditor Shad White said his employees identified $94 million in questionable spending by the agency, including payments for sports activities with no clear connection to helping needy people in one of the poorest states of the U.S.
The audit was released months after a former Human Services director and five other people were indicted on state charges of embezzling about $4 million. They have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial in what White has called one of Mississippi’s largest public corruption cases in decades.
Favre, who lives in Mississippi, faces no criminal charges. The audit report lists the payments to him as “questioned” costs, which White said means “auditors either saw clear misspending or could not verify the money had been lawfully spent.” The Associated Press on Monday sent questions to Favre by text message and left a message for him with his longtime agent Bus Cook, and Favre did not immediately respond.
Adrian Amos interception against Bears, AP photo
