Packers: Team could use first pick to fortify offensive line
NFC Championship Packers 49ers Football

From left, Green Bay center Corey Linsley, guard Elgton Jenkins and tackle David Bakhtiari sit on the bench during the Packers' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco in the NFC Championship game Jan. 19 at Santa Clara, Calif.

 TONY AVELAR, Associated Press

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst is fond of saying how he was raised in scouting by Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson.

Wolf, the retired Green Bay Packers general manager whose work as the architect of the Packers’ renaissance and Super Bowl XXXI title led to his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, hired Gutekunst for his first job in NFL scouting as an intern in 1998. Thompson, whose tenure as GM ran from 2005 until 2018 and included the 2010 team’s Super Bowl XLV title, promoted Gutekunst up the personnel department ranks until he was one of Thompson’s top lieutenants before succeeding Thompson.

Brian Gutekunst mug

Gutekunst

Their influence is obvious, both in his willingness to be aggressive in free agency (a trait he inherited from Wolf) and his belief that the draft-and-develop approach is the lifeblood of a consistent, winning program (a mentality Thompson followed to the nth degree).

How influential they were on him when it comes to investing on the offensive line will become clearer after Gutekunst presides next week over his third NFL Draft as Packers GM. So far, he’s only taken two offensive linemen combined in his first two drafts, having picked Washington State guard Cole Madison in the fifth round in 2018 and Mississippi State guard Elgton Jenkins in the second round last year.

Elgton Jenkins packers h/s

Jenkins

Jenkins made the Pro Football Writers of America’s all-rookie team after taking over for veteran Lane Taylor at left guard and starting 16 games (including playoffs). has the look of a decade-long starter at the position. Madison missed his rookie season while focusing on mental health issues but was on the 53-man roster last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury in practice.

“Elgton, he stepped in there really early when Lane went down and it was like we didn’t miss a beat,” Gutekunst said earlier this offseason. “He’s got a rare ability as far as his size, his athleticism and his power. He’s going to be a really good player. He was a really good player for us this year and, if he really puts his mind to it, he has a chance to be one of the guys like we’ve had here in the past (at guard) – the Josh Sittons, T.J. Langs, Marco Riveras, Mike Wahles. We’ve had a long history of really good inside players and Elgton has a chance to be one of those.”

Now, with 10 picks in next week’s draft, Gutekunst could invest his top pick – No. 30 overall – on the offensive line, especially after watching 2010 first-round pick Bryan Bulaga depart in free agency after a decade-long run in Green Bay and with veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari entering a contract year. The Packers signed ex-University of Wisconsin tackle Ricky Wagner to a two-year, $11 million deal after he was cut by the Detroit Lions, but the structure of that contract makes it likely that Wagner is a stopgap option at the position and not a long-term solution.

Bryan Bulaga mug

Bulaga
Rick Wagner

Wagner

If he follows the Wolf and Thompson playbooks, he’ll invest high picks on the line.

In his 13 drafts, Thompson added at least two offensive linemen eight times. And only once, in 2015, did he complete a draft without having taken a single lineman. Of his first-round picks as GM, Thompson used most of them on defense (9 of 12) but did pick offensive linemen in 2010 (Bulaga) and 2011 (Derek Sherrod). He also invested two second-rounders and one third-rounder on the line but had most of his success with his fourth- and fifth-round picks.

Meanwhile, in his nine drafts with full authority in the draft room. Wolf used first-round picks on the offensive line three times, in 1994 (Notre Dame guard Aaron Taylor), 1996 (USC tackle John Michels) and 1997 (Iowa tackle Ross Verba). In those nine drafts (plus the 1998 supplemental draft, when he used a second-round pick on Wahle), Wolf picked at least one lineman in every draft and picked two linemen or more in five drafts.

“That’s kind of the process Ron Wolf started here, and Ted Thompson carried on,” Gutekunst said. “We’re going to kind of carry with that process because it’s certainly worked over the course of time. There’s certain values that maybe change a little bit. We value this a little more than that, but, again, we’re looking for really good, well-rounded football players. Because you never know through injuries what those guys are going to be asked to do. They’ve got to be doing a lot of things. I think if you start building your team with a lot of guys who are one-trick ponies, so to speak, you can find yourself in a bad spot.”

Best in class

Tristan Wirfs, T, Iowa.

The 6-foot-4⅞, 320-pound Wirfs had an outstanding showing at the NFL scouting combine, running a 4.85-second 40-yard dash, a 4.68-second 20-yard shuttle and huge numbers in the broad jump (10 feet, 1 inch) and vertical jump (36 1/2 inches). That kind of athleticism is special, and it could be enough to make him the first offensive lineman off the board on Thursday night.

Tristan Wirfs

Wirfs

“The competitive aspect, you want to be the best. Second’s the first loser,” said Wirfs, who was an Iowa state high-school champion in wrestling and the shot put and discus while earning all-American honors in football. “I want to be the first tackle taken.”

“Wrestling, it’s a pretty big thing in Iowa, and I think the biggest things you can take away from wrestling in football are body control and awareness and hand movement. Being able to do that shows teams how competitive I am. It takes a lot to be a wrestler, and people from Iowa will attest to that. And they’re two individual sports, you versus another guy, and I hate losing, so I’m not going to let another man beat me. I’m going to do whatever I can to stop it. You’ve got to do the same thing on the offensive line.”

Best of the rest

Jedrick Willis Jr., Alabama; Makhi Becton, Louisville; Andrew Thomas, Georgia; Josh Jones, Houston; Austin Jackson, USC.

Pick to click

Josh Jones, T, Houston.

Jones’ bona fides after playing in the American Athletic Conference against less-than-blue-chip pass rushers might’ve been open to question, but then he went to the Senior Bowl and was among the most dominant players on either roster during the week of practices. While the 6-5, 319-pound Jones might be a longer-term project that some of the other highly regarded tackles, he could still be on the board at No. 30 for the Packers, who could start Wagner at right tackle this season while Jones essentially redshirts.

Josh Jones

Jones

“I was able to come in (to the Senior Bowl) and kind of get that stigma off me that I didn’t play against any Power-5 (conference) guys,” Jones said at the combine. “I was able to get some good reps, against some good pass rushers from Power-5 schools. So I can dominate, whatever the (level).

“Of course I’m not a finished product yet. I still have a long ways to go. With my technique, just technique-wise, they think I should get better at that, become a true offensive lineman. Just keep working to refine my game. I’m already a good player, but I still got a long ways to go.”

Buy local

Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin.

The latest in a long line of top-flight offensive linemen to come out of UW, Biadasz takes the responsibility of upholding that lineage seriously.

Tyler Biadasz mug

Biadasz

“We take a lot of pride in the Wisconsin tradition,” Biadasz said. “It’s such a rich tradition. I had great guys in front of me and I know they had great guys in front of them, too. Year after year, we always find ways to get better, succeed. My four years there, it’s been awesome.”

Biadasz is one of the players who has been hurt by the COVID-19 disruptions to the draft process, having had shoulder surgery in February – making him unable to work out at the combine or at UW’s pro day. His uncertain medical situation probably won’t help his draft stock, but if he falls to Day 3, he could be an excellent value for the team that gets him.

“Coming from central Wisconsin itself, I think my background, my dad grew up on a family farm and I’ve experienced what it’s like to do the work throughout the day,” said Biadasz, who came to UW as a defensive lineman but moved to the offensive line during his redshirt freshman year. “I’m going to take that work ethic with me. You’ve always got to grind. That’s what I go off of. I always told myself when I was younger, ‘Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.’ I always pride myself on that, too.”

2020 NFL Draft

This is part of a series of stories looking at the Green Bay Packers' needs in the NFL draft April 23 - 25.

