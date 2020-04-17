Packers: Team could use first pick to fortify offensive line

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst is fond of saying how he was raised in scouting by Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson.
Wolf, the retired Green Bay Packers general manager whose work as the architect of the Packers’ renaissance and Super Bowl XXXI title led to his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, hired Gutekunst for his first job in NFL scouting as an intern in 1998. Thompson, whose tenure as GM ran from 2005 until 2018 and included the 2010 team’s Super Bowl XLV title, promoted Gutekunst up the personnel department ranks until he was one of Thompson’s top lieutenants before succeeding Thompson.
Their influence is obvious, both in his willingness to be aggressive in free agency (a trait he inherited from Wolf) and his belief that the draft-and-develop approach is the lifeblood of a consistent, winning program (a mentality Thompson followed to the nth degree).
How influential they were on him when it comes to investing on the offensive line will become clearer after Gutekunst presides next week over his third NFL Draft as Packers GM. So far, he’s only taken two offensive linemen combined in his first two drafts, having picked Washington State guard Cole Madison in the fifth round in 2018 and Mississippi State guard Elgton Jenkins in the second round last year.
Jenkins made the Pro Football Writers of America’s all-rookie team after taking over for veteran Lane Taylor at left guard and starting 16 games (including playoffs). has the look of a decade-long starter at the position. Madison missed his rookie season while focusing on mental health issues but was on the 53-man roster last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury in practice.
“Elgton, he stepped in there really early when Lane went down and it was like we didn’t miss a beat,” Gutekunst said earlier this offseason. “He’s got a rare ability as far as his size, his athleticism and his power. He’s going to be a really good player. He was a really good player for us this year and, if he really puts his mind to it, he has a chance to be one of the guys like we’ve had here in the past (at guard) – the Josh Sittons, T.J. Langs, Marco Riveras, Mike Wahles. We’ve had a long history of really good inside players and Elgton has a chance to be one of those.”
Now, with 10 picks in next week’s draft, Gutekunst could invest his top pick – No. 30 overall – on the offensive line, especially after watching 2010 first-round pick Bryan Bulaga depart in free agency after a decade-long run in Green Bay and with veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari entering a contract year. The Packers signed ex-University of Wisconsin tackle Ricky Wagner to a two-year, $11 million deal after he was cut by the Detroit Lions, but the structure of that contract makes it likely that Wagner is a stopgap option at the position and not a long-term solution.
If he follows the Wolf and Thompson playbooks, he’ll invest high picks on the line.
In his 13 drafts, Thompson added at least two offensive linemen eight times. And only once, in 2015, did he complete a draft without having taken a single lineman. Of his first-round picks as GM, Thompson used most of them on defense (9 of 12) but did pick offensive linemen in 2010 (Bulaga) and 2011 (Derek Sherrod). He also invested two second-rounders and one third-rounder on the line but had most of his success with his fourth- and fifth-round picks.
Meanwhile, in his nine drafts with full authority in the draft room. Wolf used first-round picks on the offensive line three times, in 1994 (Notre Dame guard Aaron Taylor), 1996 (USC tackle John Michels) and 1997 (Iowa tackle Ross Verba). In those nine drafts (plus the 1998 supplemental draft, when he used a second-round pick on Wahle), Wolf picked at least one lineman in every draft and picked two linemen or more in five drafts.
“That’s kind of the process Ron Wolf started here, and Ted Thompson carried on,” Gutekunst said. “We’re going to kind of carry with that process because it’s certainly worked over the course of time. There’s certain values that maybe change a little bit. We value this a little more than that, but, again, we’re looking for really good, well-rounded football players. Because you never know through injuries what those guys are going to be asked to do. They’ve got to be doing a lot of things. I think if you start building your team with a lot of guys who are one-trick ponies, so to speak, you can find yourself in a bad spot.”
Best in class
Tristan Wirfs, T, Iowa.
The 6-foot-4⅞, 320-pound Wirfs had an outstanding showing at the NFL scouting combine, running a 4.85-second 40-yard dash, a 4.68-second 20-yard shuttle and huge numbers in the broad jump (10 feet, 1 inch) and vertical jump (36 1/2 inches). That kind of athleticism is special, and it could be enough to make him the first offensive lineman off the board on Thursday night.
“The competitive aspect, you want to be the best. Second’s the first loser,” said Wirfs, who was an Iowa state high-school champion in wrestling and the shot put and discus while earning all-American honors in football. “I want to be the first tackle taken.”
“Wrestling, it’s a pretty big thing in Iowa, and I think the biggest things you can take away from wrestling in football are body control and awareness and hand movement. Being able to do that shows teams how competitive I am. It takes a lot to be a wrestler, and people from Iowa will attest to that. And they’re two individual sports, you versus another guy, and I hate losing, so I’m not going to let another man beat me. I’m going to do whatever I can to stop it. You’ve got to do the same thing on the offensive line.”
Best of the rest
Jedrick Willis Jr., Alabama; Makhi Becton, Louisville; Andrew Thomas, Georgia; Josh Jones, Houston; Austin Jackson, USC.
Pick to click
Josh Jones, T, Houston.
Jones’ bona fides after playing in the American Athletic Conference against less-than-blue-chip pass rushers might’ve been open to question, but then he went to the Senior Bowl and was among the most dominant players on either roster during the week of practices. While the 6-5, 319-pound Jones might be a longer-term project that some of the other highly regarded tackles, he could still be on the board at No. 30 for the Packers, who could start Wagner at right tackle this season while Jones essentially redshirts.
“I was able to come in (to the Senior Bowl) and kind of get that stigma off me that I didn’t play against any Power-5 (conference) guys,” Jones said at the combine. “I was able to get some good reps, against some good pass rushers from Power-5 schools. So I can dominate, whatever the (level).
“Of course I’m not a finished product yet. I still have a long ways to go. With my technique, just technique-wise, they think I should get better at that, become a true offensive lineman. Just keep working to refine my game. I’m already a good player, but I still got a long ways to go.”
Buy local
Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin.
The latest in a long line of top-flight offensive linemen to come out of UW, Biadasz takes the responsibility of upholding that lineage seriously.
“We take a lot of pride in the Wisconsin tradition,” Biadasz said. “It’s such a rich tradition. I had great guys in front of me and I know they had great guys in front of them, too. Year after year, we always find ways to get better, succeed. My four years there, it’s been awesome.”
Biadasz is one of the players who has been hurt by the COVID-19 disruptions to the draft process, having had shoulder surgery in February – making him unable to work out at the combine or at UW’s pro day. His uncertain medical situation probably won’t help his draft stock, but if he falls to Day 3, he could be an excellent value for the team that gets him.
“Coming from central Wisconsin itself, I think my background, my dad grew up on a family farm and I’ve experienced what it’s like to do the work throughout the day,” said Biadasz, who came to UW as a defensive lineman but moved to the offensive line during his redshirt freshman year. “I’m going to take that work ethic with me. You’ve always got to grind. That’s what I go off of. I always told myself when I was younger, ‘Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.’ I always pride myself on that, too.”
JONATHAN TAYLOR, RB
No running back in college football history had the production Taylor had in his three years with the Badgers. His 6,174 career rushing yards are the most in Football Bowl Subdivision history in three seasons, and he accounted for 55 career touchdowns.
Taylor’s best skills, per Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network, are his patience and vision as a runner. It’s difficult to teach running backs to press the line of scrimmage and then explode through a hole once it’s created, but Taylor has been doing that since he was a freshman for the Badgers. Crabbs also noted Taylor’s balance and ability to continue moving forward through contact as strengths.
According to Matt Miller, Bleacher Report’s NFL draft analyst, the biggest concerns attached to Taylor are durability and fumbling. Taylor never missed a game through three seasons at UW, but 926 career carries to go with 42 catches amount to a lot of wear-and-tear on a body. He had 18 fumbles in his UW career, including six this season.
Taylor eliminated all doubt about his speed by running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, and by multiple accounts was impressive in his interviews. Taylor can't shake any concerns teams may have regarding his college workload, but he showed his physical capabilities and likely moved himself up teams' draft boards.
Combine measurements: 5 feet, 10¼ inches; 226 pounds; 9½-inch hands; 31⅛-inch arm length; 75⅜-inch wingspan
Combine testing: Bench, 17 reps; 4.39-second 40-yard dash (first among RBs at Combine, fastest by UW RB ever, fourth-fastest time by UW player ever); 36-inch vertical jump; 123-inch broad jump (10 feet, 3 inches); 7.01-second three-cone drill; 4.24 20-yard shuttle;
ESPN: No. 4 running back, No. 42 overall.
The Draft Network: No. 3 running back, No. 29 overall. Mock draft: First round, pick 29 to Tennessee.
CBS: No. 2 running back, overall rank 35.
Bleacher Report: No. 3 RB, No. 26 overall (best vision). Mock draft: First round, pick 29 to Tennessee.
Pick range: Late first round to mid second.
TYLER BIADASZ, C
Biadasz may have taken a risk last year when he decided to return for his redshirt junior season — many draft evaluators thought he could’ve been a second- or third-round pick if he declared for the 2019 draft. That risk paid off, as Biadasz stayed healthy, became a consensus All-American, and UW’s first Rimington Award winner as the nation’s best center.
He put together a strong season individually while also making all the line calls for UW’s pro-style offense, a skill that directly applies to what NFL centers are asked to do. ESPN’s draft guru Mel Kiper wrote last month that Biadasz’s quickness and ability to pull set him apart, and that he improved each season he was at UW.
However, offseason hip surgery before his final season at UW affected his play, according to The Draft Network's Kyle Crabbs. He wrote last month that Biadadz showed regression this season. "He's going to have to recapture his functional mobility and technique of his early days at Wisconsin if he is to reach his potential," Crabbs wrote.
Biadasz couldn't compete in drills at the Combine due to a shoulder surgery. He is expecting to be ready for April OTAs with whichever NFL team drafts him. That may hurt his standings in the eyes of NFL teams due to his injury history, but he showed "impressive" knowledge in interviews, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper.
He may have to wait longer to hear his name called than he originally expected, but if Biadasz can get healthy, he still projects as a Day 1 starter in the NFL.
Combine measurements: 6 feet, 3⅝ inches; 314 pounds; 10-inch hands; 32¼-inch arms; 79⅞-inch wingspan.
Combine testing: Did not participate in drills
ESPN: No. 2 center, No. 70 overall.
The Draft Network: No. 9 interior offensive lineman, No. 104 overall. Mock draft: Third round, pick 88 to the Saints.
CBS: No. 8 offensive lineman, No. 49 overall.
Bleacher Report: No. 1 interior offensive lineman, No. 1 center, No. 41 overall. Mock draft: Third round, pick 70 to the Dolphins.
Pick range: Late second-late third
ZACK BAUN, OLB
No UW player’s draft stock rose more this season than Baun’s, as his second season as a starter was outstanding. Baun earned All-American honors after tallying 76 total tackles, 19½ for loss, and 12½ sacks.
"I really love Baun's versatility and motor. He plays with great effort and has some shock in his hands coming off the edge," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote in late January. "Injuries have limited him over his college career, but NFL evaluators are starting to see his upside, especially after a strong Senior Bowl week. He is instinctive and has some quickness to his game."
The Draft Network’s Benjamin Solak wrote that Baun’s strengths include a quick first step, snap anticipation, rush moves and high motor.
Baun needs those attributes to compensate for his lack of size — at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Baun will need to add weight to his frame without losing his speed in the NFL. Solak wrote that Baun needs to improve his bend around the edge to be an effective NFL rusher.
Baun showed his quickness at the Combine with top-five performances in the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle, and was able to discuss his versatility with teams.
Combine measurements: 6 feet, 2⅜ inches; 238 pounds; 9⅝-inch hands; 32¾-inch arm length; 78¼-inch wingspan
Combine testing: Bench, 24 reps (third-most for LB at Combine); 4.65-second 40-yard dash; 32.5-inch vertical jump; 115-inch broad jump (9 feet, 7 inches); 7.0-second 3-cone drill; 4.31-second 20-yard shuttle
ESPN: No. 2 outside linebacker, No. 22 overall.
The Draft Network: No. 5 edge player, No. 33 overall. Mock draft: First round, pick 26 to the Dolphins.
CBS: No. 4 linebacker, No. 45 overall.
Bleacher Report: No. 7 edge player, No. 37 overall. Mock draft: Second round, pick 33 to the Bengals.
Pick range: Late first to mid-second.
QUINTEZ CEPHUS, WR
Cephus declaring for the draft was somewhat of a surprise, but he had a strong season as UW’s No. 1 receiver. His 59 catches for 901 yards and seven touchdowns were all team-highs. Cephus is part of a loaded class at wide receiver, one that could produce as many as seven first-round picks.
Writing early in the season, Crabbs noted Cephus’ ability to adjust to balls in the air and shield defenders while making a catch. Cephus also ran a wide range of routes from the outside and in the slot — versatility that will help him at the next level.
Cephus ran a 4.73-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, which was in the bottom third of receivers, but he posted the most reps on bench and was in the top 10 in the vertical leap and three-cone drill. Cephus' college tape will need to be his biggest sell, but his Combine shouldn't have affected his stock negatively.
Combine measurements: 6 feet, ⅞ inch; 202 pounds; 8¾-inch hands; 32⅛-inch arm length; 77-inch wingspan.
Combine testing: Bench, 23 reps (first among receivers, UW WR record); 4.73-second 40-yard dash; 38½-inch vertical jump; 124-inch broad jump (10 feet, 4 inches); 7.2-second 3-cone drill; 4.33-second 20-yard shuttle
ESPN: N/A
The Draft Network: No. 23 wide receiver, No. 174 overall.
CBS: No. 27 wide receiver, No. 161 overall
Bleacher Report: N/A.
Pick range: Day 3 (rounds 4-7), with late round 3 a possibility
CHRIS ORR, ILB
In his first full season as a starter, Orr showed what he could do as a pass rusher and as a leader for UW. He had 78 total tackles and 11½ sacks to go with five pass breakups, eight quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
In a midseason evaluation, Crabb wrote that Orr has a knack for delivering explosive hits and his dense frame helps get ball-carriers to the ground. He also has shown a high motor and pursues well to the ball.
However, Orr had trouble in times covering larger zone areas and is undersized for an NFL inside linebacker. Orr will play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 18 at the Rose Bowl, which will give him time around NFL coaches and scouts.
ESPN: N/A.
The Draft Network: N/A.
CBS: N/A.
Bleacher Report: N/A.
Pick range: Seventh-undrafted.
DAVID MOORMAN & JASON ERDMANN, OLs
Both Moorman and Erdmann showed versatility throughout their UW careers, playing multiple positions. Moorman (above) played all across the line and even tight end, while Erdmann filled both guard roles and was the backup center.
Not much analysis has been published on either player — both figure to get their chances as undrafted free agents.
ESPN: N/A.
The Draft Network: N/A.
CBS: N/A.
Bleacher Report: N/A.
Pick range: Undrafted.
