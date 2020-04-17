Packers: Team could use first pick to fortify offensive line

“Elgton, he stepped in there really early when Lane went down and it was like we didn’t miss a beat,” Gutekunst said earlier this offseason. “He’s got a rare ability as far as his size, his athleticism and his power. He’s going to be a really good player. He was a really good player for us this year and, if he really puts his mind to it, he has a chance to be one of the guys like we’ve had here in the past (at guard) – the Josh Sittons, T.J. Langs, Marco Riveras, Mike Wahles. We’ve had a long history of really good inside players and Elgton has a chance to be one of those.”

Now, with 10 picks in next week’s draft, Gutekunst could invest his top pick – No. 30 overall – on the offensive line, especially after watching 2010 first-round pick Bryan Bulaga depart in free agency after a decade-long run in Green Bay and with veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari entering a contract year. The Packers signed ex-University of Wisconsin tackle Ricky Wagner to a two-year, $11 million deal after he was cut by the Detroit Lions, but the structure of that contract makes it likely that Wagner is a stopgap option at the position and not a long-term solution.

If he follows the Wolf and Thompson playbooks, he’ll invest high picks on the line.