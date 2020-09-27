Packers: Team can only wonder about Hill’s diverse skills

“He’s obviously a gifted athlete especially for his size. I think sometimes it’s hard to appreciate his strength and his speed. So we began to build a role for him in the kicking game and then it evolved to offense. And, it’s something that slowly took place.”

Said Hill: “My role has evolved so much since the time I first got here until the point that I’m at now. In training camp, I was in this whole mindset that, ‘Man I have the opportunity to really work on myself as a quarterback.’ And I still have that mindset week to week, but I’m going to be asked to do different things, different weeks. So I do have this mental shift, because the reality is so much of the quarterback position is played mentally. Now, I’m stepping into a role where there’s a pretty physical aspect to what I’m going to be asked to do. So that preparation has certainly been different.”

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Hill is one of only three players leaguewide who have lined up in the backfield, in the slot, out wide, tight to the line of scrimmage and at quarterback for at least one offensive play. Of his 28 official snaps, Hill has lined up at tight end nine times, in the slot seven times, as a wide receiver four times, as a running back four times and at quarterback four times.