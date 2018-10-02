GREEN BAY — When Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers came to work last Friday morning, the Green Bay Packers head coach and two-time NFL MVP quarterback found that they’d both spent part of their Thursday night doing the same thing: Watching the Los Angeles Rams light up the vaunted Minnesota Vikings defense on television.
In addition to scoring 38 points, the Rams offense rolled up 556 yards while quarterback Jared Goff completed 26 of 33 passes for 465 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions for a perfect 158.3 passer rating in a highly entertaining 38-31 win.
It was a breathtaking offensive performance, one orchestrated by Sean McVay, the Rams’ 32-year-old wunderkind head coach who was the NFL’s coach of the year last season, when he took the Rams from 4-12 in 2016 under Jeff Fisher to 11-5 and the NFC West title. So far this season, the Rams are 4-0 – one of only two remaining undefeated teams – and ranked No. 1 in total offense (468.5 yards per game), No. 2 in scoring offense (35.0 points per game) and No. 1 in yards per play (7.4).
“Aaron and I talked about the game Friday morning in our meeting,” McCarthy said Monday. “You’re always looking around the league. I think it’s important.”
It would be unfair to assume there was any cause-and-effect from Rodgers watching the Rams’ offense to his comments about the Packers’ offense being “terrible” after Sunday’s 22-0 win over Buffalo. Perhaps it was merely a coincidence that Rodgers had watched the Rams-Vikings game and then expressed his frustration at what happened three days later with his own offense.
But there certainly are new ideas – or, as McCarthy patiently explained, new variations on pre-existing ideas – out there, whether it’s McVay in L.A., Matt Nagy in Chicago, Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, Doug Pederson in Philadelphia or old-dog-who-learned-new-offensive-tricks Andy Reid in Kansas City. Reid, in fact, might be the best example, as an old-school West Coast offense aficionado who worked under Mike Holmgren in Green Bay who now has the Chiefs offense humming yet again after his last two offensive coordinators (Pederson and Nagy) got head-coaching gigs elsewhere.
So, could incorporating some of those ideas into the Packers’ scheme help Rodgers and McCarthy get to a better place after Rodgers’ not-so-thinly veiled criticism on Sunday?
Maybe, maybe not.
To his credit, McCarthy did a terrific job of answering questions on Monday in a way that ensured there’d be no public escalation of whatever rift had developed between him and his quarterback. He chalked Rodgers’ remarks up to his quarterback being “very passionate, very competitive” and pointed out how the two “have gone through a lot” in their nearly 13 years together.
He also pointed out what his offensive philosophy is and always has been predicated on.
“Our philosophy will never change as long as I’m standing up here,” McCarthy said. “On offense, it’s about making the quarterback successful.”
As it turns out, so is McVay’s.
Speaking at the NFL scouting combine in March, he explained Goff’s success and obvious comfort in the scheme by saying, “What’s unique is, talking to some people about it, is it’s really the Rams’ system. And our system is highly predicated on what (Goff) felt comfortable with. And that kind of evolved as we got a comfort level with what he felt comfortable with. I thought his ability to be able to communicate that us was paramount for us to be able to adjust, alter the game plans. But he’s one of those guys, he doesn’t really have many limitations. So it’s about finding what he consistently does well, putting our players in good positions. And that’s what we strive to do.”
During that same scouting combine, McCarthy met with a handful of beat writers at a local eatery and was asked about McVay’s scheme. While he said he doesn’t just take what he sees other teams do and incorporate it into this offense lickety-split – “I’ve never just saw a play and put it in,” he said – McCarthy did allow that he often takes notes on what other teams do, in order to potentially use it down the road.
“I have the yellow legal pads. Whether it’s a play or whether it’s a training technique or (something else), I’ll say, ‘Hey,’ and I write that down,” McCarthy said. “I have in-season notes. What happens if you’re so busy that time of year and that car ride home or whatever, there’s a lot of good ideas that come off that time. I keep it on the right side of my desk. I’ve done it since I started coordinating.”
Nevertheless, it's hard to say what the turnaround time would be on incorporating into the Packers offense some of the new things other teams are doing. According to former University of Wisconsin and Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas, who had Shahanan as one of his offensive coordinators with the Browns, it might be hard for the Packers to do in-season.
“A lot of the stuff we’re seeing now that is‘revolutionary’ – with the RPOs and wide zones and the run-action pass – that all came from Kyle Shanahan and his offense when he had Robert Griffin III in Washington,” explained Thomas, now an NFL analyst for ESPN Wisconsin and the NFL Network. “And then a lot of that stuff, actually, was from Kyle’s dad, Mike Shanahan, in Denver … and a lot of their passing concepts came from Bill Walsh with the 49ers, when Mike Shanahan was the offensive coordinator there."
Note
Danica Patrick encountered some resistance from quarterback Aaron Rodgers when she wanted to set up a woman cave in the house they share in Green Bay.
The retired race car driver proposed converting a bedroom into her own space. Patrick says she has her essential oils, salt rock lamp, yoga mat and meditation pillow in a windowless room in the house, and she wanted one with windows instead.
"He's got a man cave with his pop shot and ping-pong table and bar, and I need a woman cave," Patrick told interviewer Hannah Storm on Monday at the annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit in California. "I got shut down."
When she first moved in, Patrick suggested building a greenhouse to counter the cold winters in Green Bay. She says Rodgers liked that idea, with a yoga studio built off the side of the greenhouse.
