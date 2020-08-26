Packers: Taylor resurgent, ‘determined to make an impact’ SAT

For now, it seems Taylor is making the right guard decision for them. Although Taylor admitted missing most of last season was difficult — “Being on the couch in an arm sling and watching your team go on the road and win big games and have a lot of success and just not be a part of it is tough,” he confessed — he also took advantage of the unexpected family time to enjoy spending the fall and winter with Kasey and the couple’s three children during a time of the year when work had dominated his life.

“I kind of took the good with the bad. I got to do a bunch of things with my family and actually go to a field trip with my daughter,” Taylor said, reveling in that field trip — to a local apple orchard — despite his surgically repaired arm being in a bulky brace for the outing.

“My daughter just turned 7, so that was the first time I was able to really be there during all of her education stuff and go on field trips, and do little things like that I’m not usually able to do during the day. The apple orchard, that was first thing I got to do. And it really opened my eyes up to a few things I’ve been missing.”