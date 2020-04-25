Packers take a pass on elite receivers

Asked during a late-night conference call with reporters if he was disappointed to have not gotten one of the 17 wide receivers who went on the first two days, Gutekunst replied, “No, not really. Obviously, we have to kind of trust our work and the way it fell. I think with how the first round fell, that was kind of to be expected. We obviously have six picks (on Saturday), and I feel like there’s some good players left. So we’ll see if we can maybe do a little bit of that.

“But we couldn’t get any (receivers) at the back of the second round. We felt there was an outside chance we’d have an opportunity, but it didn’t fall that way. So, but we were really fortunate that AJ fell to us. Didn’t see that happening. To be able to acquire a big back like that with his kind of speed and production and versatility. I think he’s going to add a lot to our offense.”

Asked if he attempted to move up during the second round to take a receiver – like Baylor’s Denzel Mims, who had been linked to the Packers before the draft – Gutekunst said the price tag to move up was too high after the team surrendered its fourth-round pick to go up and take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26 overall on Thursday night.