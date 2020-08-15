You have permission to edit this article.
Packers: Sign DT Clark to $70 million contract extension
2019-12-8-Packers vs Redskins 21.JPG

Green Bay nose tackle Kenny Clark celebrates a sack of Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins during the Packers' 20-15 win on Dec. 8 at Green Bay.

 STEVE APPS, Lee Newspapers

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark has signed a four-year contract extension.

The Packers announced the signing Saturday without disclosing the length or terms of the deal. Clark's agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed a ESPN report that the 2016 first-round draft pick from UCLA agreed to terms on a deal worth $70 million, with a $25 million signing bonus.

Kenny Clark mug

Clark

Clark has emerged as the Packers' top defensive lineman. He recorded six sacks for the second straight season last year and was named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement.

He has 16½ sacks over his four-year career, with all of them coming in the last three seasons.

Packers Giants Football

Green Bay defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates after a tackle during the Packers' 31-13 win over the New York Giants on Dec. 1, 2019, at East Rutherford, N.J.

The 24-year-old Clark was eligible to become a free agent next year. Now that the Packers have reached a long-term deal with him, they can start making decisions on all the other notable players with contracts set to expire in 2021. That list includes Pro Bowl defensive tackle David Bakhtiari, running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, cornerback Kevin King, center Corey Linsley and guard Lane Taylor.

