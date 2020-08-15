Packers: Sign DT Clark to $70 million contract extension

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark has signed a four-year contract extension.
The Packers announced the signing Saturday without disclosing the length or terms of the deal. Clark's agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed a ESPN report that the 2016 first-round draft pick from UCLA agreed to terms on a deal worth $70 million, with a $25 million signing bonus.
Clark has emerged as the Packers' top defensive lineman. He recorded six sacks for the second straight season last year and was named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement.
He has 16½ sacks over his four-year career, with all of them coming in the last three seasons.
The 24-year-old Clark was eligible to become a free agent next year. Now that the Packers have reached a long-term deal with him, they can start making decisions on all the other notable players with contracts set to expire in 2021. That list includes Pro Bowl defensive tackle David Bakhtiari, running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, cornerback Kevin King, center Corey Linsley and guard Lane Taylor.
As the Green Bay Packers mark the 100th anniversary of the August 1919 meeting in Green Bay where the team was first organized, Lee-Wisconsin …
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured the action as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Houston Texans 28-26 in their preseason opener…
As quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out with back tightness, the Green Bay Packers lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 26-13, in a preseason matchup Th…
With the game being played on a field shortened before kick off out of concern for the safety of the players, Green Bay led Oakland 21-10 at h…
The Green Bay Packers closed out the preseason with a 27-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers won a defensive battle over the Chicago Bears, 10-3, in the NFL regular-season opener on Thursday night at Soldier Field…
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 21-16, on Sunday in a battle of NFC North Division foes at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Denver Broncos 27-16 on Sunday a…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 34-27, on Th…
The Green Bay Packers shut down a late comeback attempt by the Dallas Cowboys to escape AT&T Stadium with a 34-24 win on Sunday afternoon …
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers went down to the wire to beat the Detroit Lio…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 42-24 win over the Oak…
Behind another strong performance from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers won a slugfest on Sunday night, beating the Kansas Cit…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!