Packers: Secondary could be a primary strength for defense in 2020

“You’ve got a very young, energetic guy who made a lot of plays last year on a really good defense,” Gray said of Alexander midway through the team’s virtual offseason program. “When I look at Jai, he reminds me a lot of Samari Rolle when I had Samari in Tennessee. They weren’t really big guys but they were physical. They got really great cover skills and excellent ability to see. DeAngelo Hall had that, too.

“When you got guys who have that type of skill, that’s a big plus. I see Jai – I know he’s working. We talk all the time. The biggest thing I talk to him about is where do you want to go? I’m not going to try to put his business out there, but I know where I want him to be. Because like I tell all the young guys, I’ve got the knowledge to get you where you have to go. Now, it’s up to you to want to work to get there

“I’m fortunate enough to have guys like Xavier (Rhodes) and Antoine Winfield and Nate Clemens, and Samari and DeAngelo. I could just name about another five guys that have actually made it to the Pro Bowl because they took the knowledge. They went out there and played and they played at a high level, and then they become one of the highest paid guys in the league.