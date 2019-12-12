Packers: Safety Savage surprised by Guice’s ‘cheap shot’ claim

Asked if the offense can find something to hang its proverbial hat on in the next three games, Rodgers suggested that’s unlikely.

“I think it’s a little late to really say, ‘We’re going to establish our identity the last three weeks.’ The film doesn’t lie, like they always say,” Rodgers admitted. “And kind of the staple of our season so far has been, it’s been different guys every week and we’ve struggled at times with consistency. So the only difference between where we’re at now at 10-3 and being a dangerous force that can make a run deep into the playoffs and to the Super Bowl is that consistency. If anything, that will be the deciding factor on our fate here these next seven or eight weeks. Can we find that consistency in both the run and the pass game?”

Health watch

Once again, all 53 players on the Packers’ roster practiced to some degree Wednesday, although it was a non-padded practice and players didn’t even wear helmets as part of LaFleur’s maintenance program for his players late in the season.

“You just don’t want to beat your guys into the ground,” LaFleur explained. “You want players available for Sunday because there’s plenty of banging that goes on on game day.