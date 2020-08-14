Packers: Safety Savage extremely excited for second season

GREEN BAY – Darnell Savage was reluctant to admit what was obvious to just about anyone who watched the second half of the Green Bay Packers safety’s rookie season last year.
He was not the same player he’d been before a Week 5 ankle injury in Dallas.
“I’m not going to use it as an excuse or anything like that. It’s something you’ve got to deal with,” Savage said during a Zoom video conference call with reporters. “In the game of football, injuries are going to happen. Sometimes, you’ve just got to battle them through them.
“Injuries, there are some that are severe and some that are moderate that you are able to push through. You’ve just got to find the best way to manage it and deal with it. I think I did a pretty good job with it being my first injury that I actually had to play with. Obviously, would’ve been a lot better if it never happened. But it did happen, so it is what it is. I learned from it.”
Savage took all kinds of lessons from 2019, when he was the second of the Packers’ two first-round draft picks and finished his first NFL season having registered 72 tackles, two tackles for a loss, two interceptions, a team-high two forced fumbles, seven pass break-ups, one quarterback hit and two QB pressures in 16 games (including playoffs).
Nevertheless, while the Packers’ higher first-round pick, outside linebacker Rashan Gary, was seeing limited action throughout last season.
Savage was an opening-day starter and was clearly starting to hit his stride when he suffered the ankle injury against the Cowboys just 19 snaps into the Packers’ Oct. 6 victory at Dallas.
He missed their wins over Detroit and Washington the next two weeks before returning to action at Kansas City on Oct. 27, and while his season was still a success – he was selected to the PFWA all-rookie team and is seen as a key to defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s scheme this season – he also struggled with consistency.
“He did some great things last year, and I think the more comfortable he is with our defense, the more detail-oriented he is, I think he’s going to make more plays,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “I’m really excited about how he’s attacked it on a daily basis. It just has to translate from the practice field and going out there on the game field on Sundays.”
Savage, who elected to spend most of his offseason in Green Bay, said he views his rookie year as a valuable learning experience and
“One thing I’m most proud of is how I handled the ups and downs through the season, the injuries and stuff like that. That’s tough sledding, especially with it being such a long season and as a rookie,” Savage said. “There’s a lot of takeaways you can take from the season – good and bad. (It’s about) really just learning and continuing to grow as a player. I feel like if you’re not learning and getting better every single that year you’re stepping on the field, then what are you doing it for?
“I’ve gotten better every year I’ve played football and every year I’ve done anything. I’m extremely excited for Year 2.”
One obvious area of improvement would be in his tackling, which has to become more consistent. According to Pro Football Focus, only one other NFL safety had a higher missed-tackle rate last season than Savage.
“I feel like sometimes I may have been a little hesitant (last season),” Savage said. “As long as I just trust the process and continue to get better and continue to watch film and continue to play in this league, I think a whole bunch of improvement.”
Extra points
There were no COVID-19 reserve list additions for the Packers on Thursday, according to the official NFL transaction wire, but the team also didn’t activate any of the five players who remain on that list. That means it’s possible kicker Mason Crosby, long-snapper Hunter Bradley, tight end Jace Sternberger, defensive tackle Treyvon Hester and outside linebacker Greg Roberts will miss Saturday’s first practice as they await clearance. … LaFleur said Saturday morning’s first practice of camp – which, coincidentally, falls on the day that would have been the team’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field – will not look vastly different than a typical practice from offseason organized team activity practices before the novel coronavirus, which wiped out all offseason workouts.
NFL note
The Kansas City Chiefs and two-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce agreed to a four-year, $57.25 million extension that will keep him with the Super Bowl champions through 2025.
The affable and outspoken Kelce has been voted to five consecutive Pro Bowls, and he’s put together four straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He also has excelled under the brightest of lights, catching 10 passes for 134 yards and three TDs in a playoff win over Houston, three more passes in an AFC championship win over Tennessee, and then grabbing six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in helping the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the 49ers.
As the Green Bay Packers mark the 100th anniversary of the August 1919 meeting in Green Bay where the team was first organized, Lee-Wisconsin …
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured the action as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Houston Texans 28-26 in their preseason opener…
As quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out with back tightness, the Green Bay Packers lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 26-13, in a preseason matchup Th…
With the game being played on a field shortened before kick off out of concern for the safety of the players, Green Bay led Oakland 21-10 at h…
The Green Bay Packers closed out the preseason with a 27-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers won a defensive battle over the Chicago Bears, 10-3, in the NFL regular-season opener on Thursday night at Soldier Field…
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 21-16, on Sunday in a battle of NFC North Division foes at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Denver Broncos 27-16 on Sunday a…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 34-27, on Th…
The Green Bay Packers shut down a late comeback attempt by the Dallas Cowboys to escape AT&T Stadium with a 34-24 win on Sunday afternoon …
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers went down to the wire to beat the Detroit Lio…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 42-24 win over the Oak…
Behind another strong performance from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers won a slugfest on Sunday night, beating the Kansas Cit…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!