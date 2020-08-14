Packers: Safety Savage extremely excited for second season

Savage was an opening-day starter and was clearly starting to hit his stride when he suffered the ankle injury against the Cowboys just 19 snaps into the Packers’ Oct. 6 victory at Dallas.

He missed their wins over Detroit and Washington the next two weeks before returning to action at Kansas City on Oct. 27, and while his season was still a success – he was selected to the PFWA all-rookie team and is seen as a key to defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s scheme this season – he also struggled with consistency.

“He did some great things last year, and I think the more comfortable he is with our defense, the more detail-oriented he is, I think he’s going to make more plays,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “I’m really excited about how he’s attacked it on a daily basis. It just has to translate from the practice field and going out there on the game field on Sundays.”

Savage, who elected to spend most of his offseason in Green Bay, said he views his rookie year as a valuable learning experience and