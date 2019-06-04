GREEN BAY — The worst part of rupturing his Achilles’ tendon wasn’t having to coach the Green Bay Packers’ open organized team activity practice from a golf cart Tuesday. Oh, Matt LaFleur didn’t like it, but that wasn’t what bothered LaFleur the most.
Nor was it the inconvenience of having to wear a bulky orthopedic boot and use a little scooter for the next several weeks to stay off of his surgically-repaired left leg.
No, for the Packers first-year head coach, proving his wife BreAnne right about him being an overgrown adolescent – and now having to find a way to redirect his competitive nature – were the real punishments.
“She just shook her head,” LaFleur said of his wife, who arrived in town late last week after staying behind in Nashville, Tenn., while the couple’s two young sons finished out the school year. “She always jokes around that she’s got three kids at home, and now she really does.”
The 39-year-old LaFleur confirmed that the injury happened last Wednesday night while he and a number of other coaches were playing basketball – the game “Knockout” or “Lightning” – inside the team’s Lambeau Field gymnasium. LaFleur said he and the other coaches had started playing on a regular basis after work because many of their families had stayed behind in their previous cities, leaving them with extra bonding time at night.
“I wish I could give you some crazy dunk story, but we were playing on 10-foot hoops, and everybody knows I can’t jump that high,” LaFleur explained. “I missed a shot and I went for a rebound and as soon as I made that explosive movement (to chase it), it felt like somebody kicked me, and there was nobody behind me. I had a pretty good idea of what it was right away."
LaFleur, who was in a cast and kept his foot elevated as he drove around in his cart, acknowledged that Tuesday’s practice wasn’t ideal, but he said after a month of staying off the foot, he should be up and about in a boot. While he may still be wearing the boot during training camp and for preseason games, he expects to coach from the sideline as he normally would and be back to normal before the team’s Sept. 5 regular-season opener at Chicago.
After throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a charity softball game hosted by wide receiver Davante Adams and linebacker Blake Martinez on Saturday, LaFleur had his surgery Sunday. Internationally renowned foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson, who joined the Packers medical staff last year, performed the surgery, with team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie and head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel.
Mourning a legend
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he and his quarterbacking predecessor, Brett Favre, both spoke at a small, private service last week in Bart Starr’s native Alabama honoring the Packers legend who died at age 85 last week. Starr had mentored both quarterbacks and grew close to both of them.
“I met him back in 2006 at Fan Fest, actually, and I remember the feeling of excitement meeting him,” Rodgers said. “I used to watch him on an old VHS (tape) – highlights of him from the first couple Super Bowls and knowing the stories.
“He lived a fantastic life. He impacted so many people. He did so much for people that you probably will never know about. I think he taught a lot of us great lessons about what it means to be a Packer.”
Captain comeback?
Former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson told Topeka, Kan., TV station WIBW over the weekend that he plans to come back to Green Bay in August to sign a one-day ceremonial contract to retire as a Packer.
Earlier this offseason, after being cut by Oakland, Nelson had said that he’d play another year if Rodgers called him and asked him to – not that general manager Brian Gutekunst would let his quarterback do that.
“I did see that. I got excited when I heard ‘sign,’ but then I saw (it was) ‘sign for one day,’” Rodgers said. “If it took a call to bring him back, I called him on his birthday a couple days ago. I talk to him all the time. I loved playing with him."
Beer league
If the social media phenomenon of other NFL players chugging beers – and poking fun at him for his lackluster effort during a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game he attended with beer-slamming expert/left tackle David Bakhtiari – bothers Rodgers, he didn’t let on Tuesday. Rodgers has seen two of his fellow NFC North quarterbacks – Detroit’s Matthew Stafford and Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky – best him in the fast-drinking department.
“For some of them,” Rodgers said with a smirk, “there’s finally a talent they can say they’re better than me at.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.