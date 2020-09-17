Packers: Run defense must be better against ageless Adrian Peterson

“Obviously, he’s still a playmaker. If you look at how he runs, he still runs behind his pads. You still have to bring it when you hit him,” inside linebacker Christian Kirksey said. “He still has a great jump cut and great vision. He had a couple splash plays in the first game. I think he still has it. We have to remember, this is Adrian Peterson. So we’ve got to play him like when he was in his prime. We’ve got to make sure that we gang tackle, we’ve got to make sure that when we hit him, we hit him hard. I think that’s what we’re going to do on Sunday.”