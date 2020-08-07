Packers: Rule out having fans at first two Lambeau Field games

“It’s definitely going to be different for everybody, not just me. I’m used to playing in full stadiums, along with everybody else,” Wagner said. “But, really, the fans aren’t a big deal (for the offense) once you get into the game. After the first play, it’s all football. Obviously, I would like all the fans there. That’s what makes Lambeau Field – the Green Bay Packer fans.”

Extra points

“We do have a schedule mapped out, (but) it’s going to be very, very fluid,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to get a good feel for where our guys are at. … We’ve got to be very strategic and mindful of how we plan out our practices.” …LaFleur said he spoke at length with all of his assistant coaches about whether or not they wanted to coach this season amid COVID-19, and none of his staffers expressed a desire to sit out the season. “That’s something that we definitely talked to all of our staff members about, just making sure that they felt comfortable with the situation, with the protocols that we had in place,” LaFleur said. “I don’t think we had any reservations.” … The Packers did not have any players officially opt out of the 2020 season before Thursday afternoon’s deadline, so as of now, it’s only wide receiver Devin Funchess who has chosen not to play this season because of COVID-19 concerns. Players are still able to opt out after the deadline and receive a stipend but must either have a severe family situation related to COVID-19 or be diagnosed with a high-risk condition himself.