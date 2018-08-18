GREEN BAY — Jim Hostler was starting to worry.
The Green Bay Packers offensive passing-game coordinator had spent a good part of his offseason tutoring the team’s three rookie wide receivers – fourth-round pick J’Mon Moore, fifth-round pick Marquez Valdes-Scantling and sixth-round pick Equanimeous St. Brown – and while all three had flashed their potential and shown glimpses of why the Packers had drafted them, Valdes-Scantling was clearly struggling more than the other two.
Little did Hostler know at the time that the cause of Valdes-Scantling’s inconsistency was actually a savvy, veteran idea that now has “Quez” – as Hostler calls him – ahead of his fellow draftees at arguably the most up-in-the-air position on the Packers’ roster.
After getting his iPad playbook from the coaching staff when the offseason program kicked off in mid-April, Valdes-Scantling began hand-drawing every play in a notebook to teach himself not only his responsibility on each play, but what the other wide receivers, the tight ends, the running backs and even the offensive linemen were tasked with doing. His reason? A 30,000-foot view of each play would help him better grasp the playbook because he’d be learning the ideas behind the scheme as well as his own assignments within it.
He’s now drawn each play three times in his notebook and believes that it’s shown in his play – including in his performance in last week’s preseason opener against Tennessee, when he caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Against Pittsburgh on Thursday, he caught one pass for 15 yards.
“It was just learning every single play conceptually,” Valdes-Scantling said. “Because a lot of guys come in and as a rookie, you just want to get on the field. So you learn one position. I wanted to learn each play as a whole and then understand why people are doing what they’re doing. Not just learning, ‘OK, I have this route on this play.’ I’m going to learn, ‘I have this route, another guy has this route, another guy has that route.’ I think that’s the biggest thing that I’ve – not had trouble with, but been learning how to do.
“It took a little while to get it down, and I’m still learning, but for the most part, I’ve gotten it down and it’s definitely helped me to understand what’s going on with the entire offense – I understand what the quarterback is reading, where he’s going with the ball, why he’s going there, not just, ‘OK, I’ve got this route, I hope he throws me the ball.’ It’s definitely paying dividends now.”
That’s not to say that Valdes-Scantling is a finished product. He still has plenty of room for improvement – he was among the young receivers quarterback Aaron Rodgers chastised last week – and still makes mistakes, but the way he played in the opener sure looks like a sign that his unusual approach is working for him.
“Conceptually, big picture – that’s what we want them all to think about,” said Hostler, who has coached both quarterbacks and wide receivers during his 19-year NFL coaching career. “Now, a lot of them don’t come from that background. They think about their little areas. So you’ve got to move them around and get that mindset in them, and sometimes that just doesn’t catch with guys. It’s really caught with him.
“He was probably our most inconsistent guy in the spring, but he has caught on to that – the big-picture understanding. Then, what’s happened to him over training camp is, he’s gained a little confidence and it’s sort of taken off. So now he’s sort of off and going, which is different than in the spring when he struggled probably more than the other guys.”
When Rodgers not-so-subtly criticized the young receivers for making the same mistakes repeatedly in practice, his clear intent was to motivate them to pick up their play. While it’s hard to prove causation, the fact that Valdes-Scantling responded with his performance against the Titans showed he took the message to heart.
“Definitely. That’s our leader,” Valdes-Scantling said. “You’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback over there, and if he’s telling you that you’re not doing it right, you’ve got to change what you’re doing. It’s just that we’ve got to be pros all the time. Can’t be pros for just 3/4ths of practice, you’ve got to be it all the time.”
Now, Rodgers wants to see more – and Valdes-Scantling intends to give it to him. After dropping a Hail Mary pass from Rodgers on the final play of the Aug. 4 Family Night practice, he’s hoping for some snaps with Rodgers against the Steelers to show him more of what he can do.
“A-Rod trusted me to go out and make that play and I’m very hard on myself. I’m a perfectionist, but I understand that there’s human error and I’m going to make some mistakes,” Valdes-Scantling said. “I always want to be the best version of myself.
“That’s our quarterback, so whenever he says we’re not doing a good job, we have to own up to it and say, ‘OK, we have to be better.’ When the leader says you’ve got to pick it up, that’s what you do. He’s one of the greatest to ever do it, so whatever he says, we have to go out and do it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.