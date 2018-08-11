GREEN BAY — Ryan Longwell knows the feeling.
It was the summer of 1997, and he was an unknown, undrafted rookie free agent, having been claimed on waivers by the Green Bay Packers from the San Francisco 49ers by general manager Ron Wolf not long before training camp kicked off.
He was a longshot, a training-camp leg who wasn't even really competition for the guy everyone assumed would be the Packers kicker – third-round draft pick Brett Conway.
But Conway wound up cracking until the pressure of being such a high pick as a specialist, struggling terribly in camp and preseason before overkicking to the point of straining his quadriceps.
Longwell was terrific and held the job for the next nine years, even beating out Conway again in a head-to-head camp competition the following year. He became the all-time leading scorer in Packers history and one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL – despite spending much of his career kicking in the unkind elements of Lambeau Field.
Two decades later, the Packers have again invested a draft pick in a specialist – a fifth-rounder on Alabama punter JK Scott. The 6-foot-6, 208-pound 21-year-old has been impressive throughout camp, booming high, deep punts throughout the first 10 practices. But Longwell believes it won’t be Scott’s leg that decides his fate.
“I wasn’t the guy who could blast the ball out of the stadium, leg strength-wise. I had above-average talent, but to me, it was all mental. That was my strength,” Longwell said. “I think you can teach a lot of people how to kick, but to teach someone to be a kicker is a whole different animal. And that’s 80, 90 percent of it is mental. The ability to put the last one behind you, learn from it really quick and then have a clean slate on the next one."
Longwell believes that the theory applies to both kickers and punters, and he has further evidence to support his hypothesis. Longwell had a front-row seat to the failed BJ Sander experiment, when coach/GM Mike Sherman traded up to draft the Ohio State punter and Ray Guy Award winner in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft.
Sander was so bad that summer that the team had to sign veteran Bryan Barker to punt that season – while carrying Sander on the 53-man roster all year, too – and after struggling in 2005 (39.2-yard gross average, 33.9-yard net average on 64 punts), Sander was cut in August 2006. He never punted in the NFL again.
“I think the nature of being a draft pick leads you to want to swing harder – kick harder and higher and farther and faster than you normally would. So the ability to stay in rhythm and take it one kick at a time and just hit a clean ball – that’s easier said than done,” Longwell said. “But you don’t have to hit the home run every time. You’ve got to hit a clean ball."
Throughout practices, Scott’s bad punts have been rare. On 23 punts where he could swing away against the rush, he’s averaged 4.55 seconds of hang time and 53.1 yards per punt, unofficially.
In Thursday night’s preseason opener against Tennessee, Scott only got two chances to punt. His first, from the Packers’ 48-yard line, was a drop-kick that was intended to pin the Titans deep in their own territory. While the hang time was quite good (4.79 seconds), the ball only traveled 31 yards, giving the Titans the ball on their own 21.
But Scott’s second punt looked more like the ones he’s crushed in practice, carrying 52 yards with 4.75 seconds of hang time.
Special teams coordinator Ron Zook wasn’t surprised. While he knows not every Scott punt will be perfect, he believes his young punter’s approach – and experience kicking for a national championship contender every year at Alabama – have prepared him for the mental rigors of the job.
“We won’t know until we get into (the regular season), but I’ll say this about him: He has not given me any indication that it’s going to be too big for him,” Zook said. “If you go back and you look at his college career, he’s played some pretty big games – as big he could’ve played in at this point in time. He’s not full of himself. He wants to be the best that he can be and he’s willing to do whatever he can."
To his credit, Scott hasn’t taken a this-job-is-mine approach, despite not having any direct competition in camp. He knows that if he falters, there are plenty of out-of-work punters who are a phone call away. The Packers are about to have their fourth opening-day punter in four years: Tim Masthay in 2015, Jake Schum in 2016 and Justin Vogel last year.
The son of an accomplished athlete himself – former University of Wisconsin track star Kim Scott – Scott grew up in the Denver area, where his dad happened to befriend two ex-Broncos specialists: Punter Tom Rouen, who spent 13 years in the NFL, and kicker David Treadwell, who spent six years in the league. Both taught him from a young age how vital the mental side of the game truly is, and his father also emphasized it. Scott also isn’t shy about talking about the influence his Christian faith impacts his approach.
“I’ll say this: Fear makes you into something that you weren’t supposed to be. Fear holds you back from who you’re supposed to be,” Scott said. “And I think in football, the biggest thing about the mental aspect is, guys get afraid to fail. Because of the stakes or what’s on the line. People are afraid to fail. (But) when you don’t have a fear of failure, you can go out and have fun. That’s the strongest I’ve ever been mentally, when I don’t have fear.
“Mentally, you can definitely hold yourself back. To me, the mental aspect is as much if not more important as the physical. Guys get worried about the results. I’m not saying I’m perfect. I’m working at this, too – just like everybody else. Even the oldest guys in the NFL I’m sure are still working on their mental aspect. But guys worry about messing up and worry about what they might lose, and that’ll hold you back from being able to perform at the best of your ability. For me, when I’m performing my best is when I’m having fun. And if I have fear, I can’t have fun. So that’s the mentality I go with.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.