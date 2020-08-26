Packers: Rookie linebacker Martin zooming up the depth chart

“A lot of us (rookies) took in as much as we could of a regular offseason. With the Zoom meetings going up on the board, whether it was with the iPad pens or whatnot or just drawing up play, it’s a lot of mental work,” Martin explained. “I’ve always said 90 percent of this game is mental and 10 percent is physical. The more you know in-between the lines it will be beneficial on the field.”

Martin said defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s scheme doesn’t have a ton of carryover from the scheme he played in with the Gophers, but he had a terrific play during Tuesday’s practice inside Lambeau Field where he knifed through a gap and stopped running back Jamaal Williams for a tackle for loss. On the next play, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Martin effectively defended a screen pass.

“He had a great play (on Williams). I think there was a blitz called and he timed it right and made a play in the backfield,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “You know, he has shown that explosive ability. We’ve just got make sure that he continues to grow and learn and know the details of what we’re asking him to do.

“I think Kamal’s got a high ceiling, but he’s a young player and he’s going to make mistakes. But he’s just got to continue to get better and better each and every day.”