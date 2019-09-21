GREEN BAY — One day after coach Matt LaFleur had said that the ongoing competition at left guard between rookie Elgton Jenkins and veteran Lane Taylor would continue, Taylor’s injured biceps apparently made the decision for the Green Bay Packers.
LaFleur announced Friday after practice that Jenkins will start at left guard Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field, and shortly thereafter the Packers ruled Taylor out with the biceps injury.
On Saturday, the team placed Taylor on injured reserve. He was not listed on the injury report on Wednesday, although the team did not practice Wednesday because it opted for a walk-through instead with next week’s Thursday Night Football game looming.
Taylor then appeared on Thursday’s injury report as having participated on a limited basis, so the injury may have occurred during that practice. He did not practice Friday.
The Packers did some job-sharing with Jenkins and Taylor last Sunday against Minnesota, with Taylor starting and playing 10 series (51 snaps) and Jenkins playing four series (18 snaps)
“I just think it’s a matter of the competition. And until one guy really shows the other one up, we’re going to keep it competitive and we’re fully comfortable with that,” LaFleur said. “I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad thing to have a guy take a breather, come back in. Then he’s fresh. It’s just like what you see defensively quite often with defensive linemen – they’ll rotate those guys in. So the defensive line might be fresh but your o-line’s not.
Asked Friday what Jenkins had done to impress him in last Sunday’s win over Minnesota, LaFleur replied, “He just did his job. Typically up front, unless a guy’s just road-grading somebody and pancaking him, you don’t want to notice those guys too much. And he did his job. I just think the effort and the intensity with which he played, and he just did an excellent job out there.”
You have free articles remaining.
For Jenkins, a second-round pick from Mississippi State, the Broncos’ defensive front certainly provides a challenge for his first NFL start, but he insisted Friday that he won’t be overwhelmed.
“Not to sound cocky, but I don’t feel like I go out there with nerves. Because I prepare with the coaches and the guys in the room to go out there and perform at a high level,” Jenkins said. “You have the butterflies, but I always feel like I prepare throughout the week. If somebody is going to beat me or things like that, it probably will be off my mistake or something like that.”
Now the question is whether Taylor, once he’s healthy, will be able to regain at least a portion of the starting job. It was clear throughout training camp that the coaches were giving the athletic 6-foot-5, 311-pound Jenkins every opportunity win the starting job, in part because the 6-foot-3, 324-pound Taylor wasn’t the ideal fit for the new outside zone run-blocking scheme.
But after a difficult showing against Chicago in the regular-season opener, Taylor played especially well against the Vikings. But with the short week before playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, it seems unlikely that Taylor would be cleared to face the Eagles. By the time the Packers play at Dallas on Oct. 5, Jenkins could solidify himself as the starter.
For Jenkins, though, that’s down the road. For now, he’s focused on Sunday.
“I’m very excited. I’m ready to go out there and help the team and showcase what I can do,” Jenkins said. “(Playing against the Vikings) was very helpful because I was able to get out there and see how the game, how the NFL is. Now, I see how that is. Now, I just have to go out there and play full speed with effort.
“You never know when you’re name is going to be called, so just being ready each and every week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.