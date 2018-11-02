GREEN BAY — Had Bill Belichick had his way – and the Green Bay Packers not been picking so much earlier than Belichick’s New England Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft – rookie cornerback Jaire Alexander might not have been lining up with the visiting team in Sunday night’s Packers-Patriots showdown at Gillette Stadium.
He might’ve been wearing a Patriots uniform and matching up with Packers No. 1 receiver Davante Adams instead.
Belichick was so impressed by the early entry from the University of Louisville that he had Alexander high on his draft board when the Packers took him with the 18th overall pick. The Patriots were picking 31st after reaching the Super Bowl and took Georgia running back Sony Michel, who’s looked like a smart pick so far as well.
But Belichick liked Alexander, who impressed him again this week as he watched film of the Packers’ loss at the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, when Alexander tied for the team lead in tackles (seven) and broke up a team-high five passes while spending most of the game covering the Rams’ No. 1 receiver, Brandin Cooks.
“He’s a great player. He’s going to have a great career in this league. We thought that in the draft,” Belichick said this week. “I thought that was an excellent pick. It was a little bit ahead of where we were picking, (but) he was certainly one of the top players on the board.
“He’s a great kid. He’s got great energy. He’s loves football and has great football skills. The guy’s a really good football player and I think he’s got a great future in this league. I think he’ll be one of the top corners in the game for a quite a while here.”
That’s high praise from Belichick – not only because of his defensive acumen but because he’s often a man of few words, and he had plenty for Alexander.
But he wasn’t the only one.
When asked about how good Alexander was against the Rams, Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine invoked the name of Darrelle Revis – one of the NFL’s all-time great cover men who played for Pettine when he was the New York Jets’ defensive coordinator.
“I was in New York when Revis was in his formative years and really took off and that whole ‘Revis Island’ thing became a thing,” Pettine said. “I wouldn’t put Jaire in that category yet. But you just look at the game, it was outstanding. I know the one play he’d would have back (that) he got beat on … and ended up giving up a long completion. But that was (impressive). For a rookie to do that, that was a special day for him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.