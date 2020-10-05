Packers: Rodgers, Tonyan lead Packers to 30-16 victory over Falcons

Lining up in the shotgun the vast majority of the night – oftentimes with Jones and Williams flanking him in the backfield, Rodgers managed to make it look easy even though his wide receivers were Marquez Valdes-Scantling (four receptions, 45 yards), Darrius Shepherd (two catches, 21 yards), Malik Taylor (one catch, 20 yards) and Reggie Begelton, who was signed off the practice squad earlier in the day.

Adams, who missed four games last season with a toe injury and watched as the team went 4-0 with him sidelined, vented his frustration with being told Monday morning that he was not going to play, but between Rodgers’ near-flawless execution and LaFleur’s play design, the challenge of playing without him was mitigated.

“I would say it’s a combination of everything,” LaFleur replied when asked how his offense did it. “It’s always comforting having a quarterback like Aaron, making great decisions, making sure we don’t turn the ball over, which is a recipe for winning football in this league.

“Yeah, we were down a couple guys, but we had guys step up. And that’s what you want to see, because whoever’s out there, the standards don’t change.”

Incredibly, through four games into the season, the Packers still have not committed a turnover.