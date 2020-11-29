Packers: Rodgers throws 4 TD passes, roll over Bears 41-25

But maybe it wasn’t a matter of Cohen’s teammates playing poorly. Maybe the Packers are just that much better.

“I think it just says a lot about who we are as a team,” wide receiver Davante Adams said of the dominant performance. “We’ve won games all different types of ways. To be able to run the ball the way we did against a really good front seven, it’s not easy going in there and doing that. Especially when you have a lead, and they know you’re going to run the ball. Just a complete win.”

With the victory, the Packers improved to 8-3 and opened up a three-game lead on the rest of the NFC North. The Bears, coming off their bye week, lost their fifth straight game to fall to 5-6.

“I like where we’re at,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “Obviously, last week was a tough one, losing in overtime to a good football team. But to bounce back against a division rival in a game that could really put us in the driver’s seat, we played the way we needed to play.

“This was a really important game for us, huge momentum for us, winning this one – as far as the division is concerned, and obviously we’re in the mix for that No. 1 seed as well.”