Packers: Rodgers, team heading to hostile territory with a mission

Extra points

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been ruled out of Monday night’s game with a chest injury, while fellow back Alexander Mattison was listed as questionable on Saturday with an ankle injury. Neither player practiced on Friday. Meanwhile, the Packers remain the picture of health. Tight end Marcedes Lewis, getting his scheduled day of veteran rest, was the only player who didn’t practice. Backup offensive tackle Alex Light, who missed Thursday’s practice because of illness, returned to practice. … Asked about the uncertainty at running back in Minnesota, where Mike Boone is expected to start, Pettine replied, “We’ve got to be ready for whoever they put out there.” … Outside linebacker Greg Roberts, who missed all of training camp with a core muscle injury and hadn’t practice all year while on the physically unable to perform list, has begun practicing – although the team’s plan for him is unclear. “It’s really our first exposure to him. So it’s just to kind of get him back in the fold and watch how he moves around and see where it goes,” LaFleur said. “But we’re not in a rush to make any decisions.” … Safety Raven Greene, who suffered a broken ankle early in the season and has been on injured reserve, is also working out with the team but does not appear close to being activated. The Packers do have a second IR designation having only brought tight end Jace Sternberger off of IR so far this year. “Right now there is not (a plan) in terms of whether or not he’s coming back. He’s still going through rehab,” LaFleur said of Greene. “It’s certainly an option and I know he’s working hard every day. I think he’s moving around pretty well.”