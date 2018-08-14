GREEN BAY – Aaron Rodgers spoke with authority, passion and maybe even a little the-clock-is-ticking urgency.
The two-time NFL MVP always thinks before he speaks and has purpose behind his words – even if he unconvincingly claimed otherwise about his headline-grabbing comments about his young wide receivers last week – and this was no different.
So while the Green Bay Packers quarterback half-heartedly protested Monday that he was sending a message to his young wide receivers last week with his not-by-name criticism of their “piss poor” effort in practice – “I was just answering a question,” he said with a wry smile – he added to that message with another one: That if rookie wideouts J’Mon Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown were hurt by what he said, then they need to understand why he said what he did.
Because he wants to win. And he’ll need their help to do so.
“I hope we’re not that soft. I hope we can hear comments or read comments and not get offended by things. It’s a professional environment; it’s not a personal environment,” Rodgers said. “The things I’m saying, I don’t have some vendetta against any player. I care about winning, No. 1, and I’m going to say and do the things that I feel like can advance us.
“It’s going to be tough at some points. It’s not a popularity contest all the time. Obviously, as a human, you like being liked and appreciated. But I’m trying to win games, because that’s my job.
“I’m not asked or needed to make personnel decisions, coaching decisions, schedule decisions. My job is to play quarterback. That’s what they’re paying me to do, and I feel like I’ve made them pretty happy. So, I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing.”
And part of being the quarterback, Rodgers said, is calling ‘em like you see ‘em. While he never mentioned Moore, Valdes-Scantling or St. Brown by name last week, he made sure he left very little room for misinterpretation after he’d been running the scout team with them.
When the conversation circled back to his comments from the week before about the youngsters’ repeated mistakes and inconsistent effort, Rodgers reiterated why he said what he did.
“Again, I don’t feel like when you make a statement like that that there needs to be some big response or feelings hurt or offense that somebody takes with it,” said Rodgers, who intends to play in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field. “If they do, they’re taking it the wrong way because this is a professional environment.
“Like I said, I’m doing things that I feel like are in the best interest of the team from a leadership standpoint and if no one else is going to stand up and criticize a bad practice, then maybe I need to be the one to do it. So I did it. (And then) the guys played well in the game, made some plays.
“It’s been a good week of practice, I think. It’s been hot, (but) the guys have been competing and making plays. I don’t think that’s a response to anything I said. Now, maybe it is for a couple of them. But it shouldn’t be. You get to this league, and to stick around, you’ve got to be self-motivated. So as a leader, you try to inspire, but the motivation to change and to improve has got to come from within.”
While the three rookies all remain green, they did have their moments in last week’s preseason-opening win over the Tennessee Titans, and at least one of them said there was a correlation between Rodgers’ tough love and his performance.
“Definitely. That’s our leader,” Valdes-Scantling replied when asked after catching five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown against the Titans if he took Rodgers’ message to heart. “You’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback over there, and if he’s telling you that you’re not doing it right, you’ve got to change what you’re doing. It’s just that we’ve got to be pros all the time. Can’t be pros for just 3/4ths of practice, you’ve got to be it all the time.”
Among the players Rodgers cited last week as an example the youngsters could emulate was tight end Marcedes Lewis, who is in his first season in Green Bay but his 14th in the NFL. Asked about Rodgers, Lewis supported Rodgers’ win-now message and the importance of feeling that urgency to improve.
“I feel like, if you don’t have a personal responsibility to get better every day, then why are you even here?” Lewis said.
As for Rodgers, Lewis said, “He’s on a different planet by himself. I think the most underrated thing about him is his attitude and his effort. Every day when you wake up in the morning, your attitude and your effort are the two things you can control the most. That’s part of your process, and you own that. And I feel he does a great job of that. And he’s just a good dude in general. So you want to be on his good side.”
