GREEN BAY — If Aaron Rodgers is serious about convincing Dr. Pat McKenzie that his injured left knee will be ready to be brace-free after the bye week – and knowing the Green Bay Packers quarterback, he surely is serious – then that 21-yard scramble in the final minute of Monday night’s 33-30 victory over the San Francisco 49ers was a pretty good Exhibit A.
Nevertheless, Rodgers knows that McKenzie, the Packers’ ever-cautious team physician, won’t green light dumping the protective brace unless Rodgers returns from the bye next Monday in less pain than he’s been in, and an x-ray or MRI shows ample healing of the injury that dates back to the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against Chicago and has hobbled Rodgers in one way or another ever since.
“I’d love to take the brace off after the bye, but we’ll see how I respond (Tuesday) and this week and next week,” said Rodgers, who acknowledged during the week that he’d suffered “a little setback” with the knee during the Packers’ Oct. 7 loss at Detroit. “And (we’ll) probably get some sort of image of it again. But that would be nice, to be feeling great come next week Wednesday.”
Against the 49ers, Rodgers looked as mobile as he has since the injury, running numerous keep passes – at least until the 49ers defense figured the naked bootlegs out and neutralized them. The 21-yard run, which came against a two-deep safety look that left Rodgers free to sprint up the middle after holding onto the ball and not find any open receivers, came after the Packers’ final drive was kept alive by a Richard Sherman illegal contact penalty that negated a sack.
After Rodgers’ run, he found Davante Adams for an 8-yard gain, then threw back-to-back 19-yard completions to Equanimeous St. Brown and Adams to set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning 27-yard field goal as time expired.
“It’s obviously a huge play in the game, but my mind doesn’t work that way,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy replied Tuesday afternoon when asked if his heart skipped a beat when Rodgers broke the pocket on the play. “When you’re competing, I don’t think anybody was really thinking about injury or things like that. But it’s a big play in the game. He’s played through a tremendous amount (of pain), and I think for our team – and especially Aaron – the bye came at a good time.”
Asked if he thought Rodgers would be cleared to play without the brace – his left knee also contains the cadaver anterior cruciate ligament that he received in college to replace the ACL he tore in high school – McCarthy replied, “Those are all medical decisions, and we’ll work through that. We’ll just see where he is. I’m sure that he’s anxious to get that brace off.”
Work to do
McCarthy acknowledged that Monday night’s win was an important one given the 3-2-1 Packers’ upcoming schedule. After the bye, four of their next five games are on the road, starting with back-to-back road games at the Los Angeles Rams (6-0) and at the New England Patriots (4-2).
“It was important to win the game on so many different fronts. Let’s be honest, you have to win your home games,” McCarthy said. “Obviously, I understand what the next four games look like. But they don’t mean anything outside of the Rams because that’s the next game. We get a chance to work this week, get a head start on those guys, but we’ve got a lot of work to do on ourselves – and that’s really where the energy will go.”
McCarthy said players had a weightlifting session Tuesday morning before getting the rest of the week off. Players will travel back to Green Bay Sunday and get back to work on Monday, while the coaches will do their traditional self-scouting. That includes what McCarthy calls “across-the-hall” evaluations, where the defensive coaches break down what they see from the Packers’ offense and vice versa.
For instance, McCarthy acknowledged that the run/pass ratio has been imbalanced, in part because the Packers have played from behind for too much of the season. But, he said, those comebacks will help down the road.
“The adversity component as far as the number of times we’ve been in these situations so far this year, I’m hopeful,” McCarthy said. “And going off of past experience, I think this will pay dividends for us as a football team.”
An opposing view
There was no use in sugar-coating the way the 49ers felt about their 33-30 setback to the Packers.
“It was a heartbreaking loss last night,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday.
Worse, it was the kind of haunting defeat that left the doors open for second-guessing on both sides of the ball.
Shanahan, on his weekly day-after conference call, faced a pointed question about his crunch-time play-calling. At issue was the 49ers’ final drive, when he dialed up three consecutive pass plays from about midfield.
Not only did the 49ers fail to get a first down, but they also killed the clock along the way — a boon for a Packers team out of timeouts.
As it happened, quarterback Aaron Rodgers orchestrated the comeback with 10 points over the final 2 minutes, capped by Mason Crosby’s fourth field goal of the night.
Did Shanahan want those calls back? Or was it just a lack of execution?
“I don’t think it’s as simple as that,” the coach said calmly Tuesday. “You’re trying to win a game. And, yeah, in hindsight, anytime something doesn’t work, whether I like my play call or not, you always wish you did something different.”
