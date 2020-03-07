Packers: Rodgers ready for a new cast of characters next season

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers understands change is coming to the Green Bay Packers’ passing game.
Veteran tight end Jimmy Graham was a disappointment and is likely to be released this week. Marquez Valdes-Scantling began last season as the No. 2 wide receiver and ended it by playing one singular offensive snap in the NFC Championship Game. Geronimo Allison never recaptured his pre-injury form and is headed to unrestricted free agency. And general manager Brian Gutekunst has publicly stated that he plans to address the wide receiver position – be it in free agency or a receiver-deep 2020 NFL Draft.
Yes, Rodgers will likely to see a number of different faces – while still seeing No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams – when dropping back to pass next season. And Rodgers knows it.
He just doesn’t know exactly who he’ll see at the other end of his throws.
Adams? Of course. Allen Lazard? No doubt, although perhaps not in the prominent spot in the progression as he did in 2019. Valdes-Scantling? Maybe, but no guarantees.
The Packers reportedly plan to pursue Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper in free agency after trying to acquire him at the trade deadline in October. And there’s a good chance that Gutekunst will use the team’s first-round pick, No. 30 overall, on a wide receiver – which would mark the first time since 2002 that the Packers would use their first-round pick on a receiver. That year, it was then-coach/GM Mike Sherman taking Florida State’s Javon Walker at No. 20.
“I’m not sure what we’re thinking at this point,” Rodgers said this week. “I know there’s been a lot of conversations, and I’ve seen a couple mock drafts that have us taking receivers in the first round, which would obviously be a first for my time in Green Bay, which would be interesting. I know it’s a really deep receiver class.”
For his part, Gutekunst has made it clear that he realizes the wide receiver position needs to be retooled. While he expressed confidence in Lazard and hasn’t ruled out getting contributions from Equanimeous St. Brown, who spent the year on injured reserve, Gutekunst also acknowledged the position as one of need entering Year 2 of head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.
“I’m excited just for Year 1 to Year 2 with our current players to see how they can expand on that, and then whatever additions we make hopefully will fit a little more with what (the coaches) prefer to do,” Gutekunst said.
In his first draft as GM, Gutekunst used three straight picks on wide receivers: A fourth-rounder on J’Mon Moore, a fifth-rounder on Valdes-Scantling and a sixth-rounder on Brown. Moore was a colossal disappointment and was cut at the end of training camp last summer, and Valdes-Scantling and Brown aren’t assured roster spots this year. Nevertheless, Gutekunst said he wouldn’t shy away from taking multiple receivers in this draft.
“If the right opportunities present themselves, I don’t have a problem doing that,” Gutekunst said. “Early in my career, Ron (Wolf) took three corners in a row (at the top of the 1999 draft). And I remember that. We had a corner need, and he took three in a row. And I think the third one was the one he hit on (with Mike McKenzie). So yeah, I don’t have a problem doing that. But I don’t think it’s something you set out to do because you just don’t know what opportunities will present themselves. But I certainly think that’s a way to attack an area of need.”
Gutekunst also said that he won’t be tied down by any height-weight-speed parameters as far as draftable receivers.
“You’d love to have a 6-4, 225-pound guy that can do it all. I do like tall, long athletes and we certainly have some of those guys, and I’m excited what they can do moving forward,” Gutekunst said. “I think you’ve seen across the league what a group of guys who can really run – with how the game is called today and the rules of the game and stuff – I think (speed) is something we’ll certainly put an emphasis on this year.”
At tight end, it’s hard to imagine the Packers bringing Graham back for the third year of the three-year, $30 million deal they signed him to in Match 2018. Cutting him would create $8 million in salary cap room, which Gutekunst could then use on pursuing Hooper or to fill a need elsewhere on the roster. There does appear to be mutual interest in veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis returning for a third season.
Gutekunst does seem high on Jace Sternberger, a third-round pick last year who missed most of training camp with a concussion and then spent much of the regular season on injured reserve with an ankle injury before being activated last in the year. Sternberger didn’t catch a single regular-season pass but did have three catches for 15 yards and a touchdown in the postseason.
“He had those hiccups early with the injuries and really came on strong. We’re really excited about Jace and where he can go. I think the sky’s the limit,” Gutekunst said. “He’s got to put in the work and do it but there’s a lot out there for him. We’re excited about it but, again, it’s the National Football League. Until you do it, I don’t know how much you can count on it. But we’re excited where he can go.”
Wherever Gutekunst goes with the roster, he has the confidence of Rodgers, who saw what he did to augment the struggling defense last season, when Gutekunst signed three impact veterans on that side of the ball in free agency (Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Adrian Amos) and used two first-round picks on defense (Rashan Gary, Darnell Savage) as well.
“I trust Brian and his staff. He’s done a heck of a job,” Rodgers said. The additions he made last year, we had some great talks afterward about those guys, even before I got to meet ‘em and see how dynamic the personalities were. And obviously the production was really important.
“We have a little less room than we had last year, cap-wise, but I’m sure that Brian’s going to put together the best squad that he can based on the cap. Obviously there’s some important decisions to make with guys who are currently under contract. But I feel really good about where we’re at. Obviously we’re in the mix. We’re competitive. We have a chance to win it. The window’s open. That’s all really exciting stuff.
“But I’m sure there will be some changes. And who knows? Brian was obviously very aggressive last year in free agency and hit on a bunch, and I’m sure he’s his eyes on some folks that he wants to bring in. I look forward to seeing what that looks like next week.”
