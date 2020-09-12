Packers: Rodgers has had a more easy-going disposition this year

Wide receiver Davante Adams: “I like where he left off (at the end of camp). He had a nice, clear mind. He seemed like he was kind of in a different space. Coming into this year, you see that magnified a little bit. I’m excited for the juice that he’s been bringing, the attitude he’s been bringing. It makes it fun going out there and going out to practice with him, so we’re definitely look forward to it.”

Boyle: “Aaron’s been awesome. I think part of it is the comfort level of the offense. Like myself, he doesn’t really have to think about formations, that kind of stuff. But he’s in a great mood. We joke around 24/7 and Jordan brings a nice aspect into the mix. But Aaron’s been great. He’s not grumpy at all. He’s a great dude. He’s been awesome with me and Jordan.”

Tight end Marcedes Lewis: “I think Tim hit it right on the nose. When you’re in a position that Aaron’s in, done so much and accomplished so much in his life and in this league – MVPs, Super Bowls – there’s no reason to be insecure or unsure of anything. Him and I have had conversations about it, we text about it all the time: Aaron is in control of his process. Nothing on the outside, all external influences don’t really matter. He’s very internally motivated and right now