Packers: Rodgers fields hypothetical questions he can't answer

“I think it’s too early to talk about prominence and roles. I think there’s a lot to be figured out,” Rodgers said. “There’s obviously some new guys to the mix. ‘EQ’ coming back from an injury, (we’ve) got to see where he’s at mentally, physically – confidence-wise running and his physicality. Obviously Allen kind of made a big splash last year. Marquez had some really amazing games and some games where he didn’t get a lot of looks. (Same) with Jake. I think there a lot of things to be determined. We’re a long way from even a padded practice, so there’s going to be a lot determined here in the next six weeks.”

Extra points

Rodgers said he thought because of missing out on all offseason on-field work – and with no preseason games on the schedule – that training-camp practices might include more contact than in past years as players attempt to get game-ready. “We’re going to have to accomplish a lot. We’re going to have to find a way to get the speed of our play up very quickly,” he said. “I think it’s going to put a stress on every team, and the team that’s able to deal with it the quickest will probably come out the hottest at the beginning.” … Rodgers acknowledged it will be “really strange” to play in historically loud places like Minnesota and New Orleans, the team’s first two road games, as well as an empty or mostly-empty Lambeau Field. Of course, he said he might also be able to get pass-rushers to jump offsides and create more free plays in such quiet road venues. … “It’s really going to be interesting to see how that affects those road teams going into those environments, (like) us starting the season in Minnesota,” Rodgers said. … Defensive tackle Kenny Clark will come into the season with a little extra dose of motivation, he admitted, after the NFL Network left him off its annual Top 100 Players list. “Sometimes, it messes with my mind because I don’t know what (more) I can do or show,” Clark said. “I plan on having another great year and hopefully they see that this year.” … The Packers released two players Monday: Quarterback Jalen Morton and fullback Elijah Wellman. … The Packers had their fifth player land on the COVID-19 reserve list when long-snapper Hunter Bradley was added Monday.