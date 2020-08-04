Packers: Rodgers fields hypothetical questions he can't answer

GREEN BAY – Aaron Rodgers wasn’t even halfway through what would end up being a 27-minute Zoom video conference call with reporters Monday afternoon when he noticed something.
“There’s been a lot of hypothetical questions on here,” the Green Bay Packers veteran quarterback noted. “I’m not always a huge fan of guessing those things. But obviously I’ve said that before.”
Yes, on the list of annoying kinds of queries the two-time NFL MVP has faced during his the past 15 NFL seasons, including the last 12 as the Packers starter, hypotheticals rank among his least favorites. He’d rather discuss brands of scotch, UFOs and aliens, facial hair, compelling documentaries in his Netflix queue, teammates’ idiosyncrasies or, of course, hard-core football topics than try to predict the future.
But that’s exactly the uncertain realm Rodgers and the rest of the Packers – not to mention those who cover the team on a daily basis – find themselves in right now.
From questions about how much longer he’ll be a Packer after the drafting of heir apparent Jordan Love, to the challenges the NFL is facing just to conduct its 2020 season in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, to the uncertainty of how good this Packers team can be after the novel coronavirus wiped out all on-field, in-person work this offseason and sent meetings into the online virtual realm, it’s hard to think of a time during the last three decades where a Packers season felt more up-in-the-air than right now.
And even though the Packers aren’t the only ones wondering what 2020 will bring next, that uncertainty was front-and-center during Rodgers Q&A session. From the very first question of the conversation (“What chances do you give a player of going a full season without a positive test, and do you feel safe playing football right now?” he was asked) to queries about the clock ticking on his time in Green Bay (“I don’t know what the future holds,” he replied in part) to Rodgers not knowing much about the 2020 team with just 41 days until the team’s scheduled Sept. 13 regular-season opener at Minnesota (“We’ve just done our first walkthrough,” he pointed out), it was obvious: The only thing certain about this season is how full of uncertainty it is.
Even Rodgers himself acknowledged as much after he was asked about the previously inconceivable idea of keeping one of his fellow quarterbacks in isolation, away from the rest of the team, to ensure that at least one signal-caller would be kept safe from the coronavirus during a game week.
“Obviously, this year presents different types of challenges than years past. And it’s crazy to think of, that those are the types of conversations that we have to have in order to play,” Rodgers said. “But that’s the reality we live in.”
Rodgers’ reality begins with knowing that he will most likely finish his Pro Football Hall of Fame-worthy career with a team other than the Packers, who picked him in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft and had him sit behind the iconic Brett Favre for three seasons. Rodgers, who is in the first year of the four-year, $134 million extension he signed in August 2018, apparently does not expect Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur to leave rookie Jordan Love on the bench for the next three seasons, despite LaFleur’s remarks a day earlier.
“Right now, most importantly, Aaron’s our quarterback. And I see him here for a really long time,” LaFleur, now in his second year as the Packers head coach, said on Sunday. “However long that is, I don’t think anybody knows. Nothing’s guaranteed in this league. But I feel so lucky to be able to work with him on a daily basis. I don’t see that changing for a really long time.”
As unfathomable as it may be to some, the Packers could opt to move on from Rodgers after the 2020 season, as his salary-cap number for 2021 ($36.4 million) is greater than the dead money that would be left on the cap if he departed ($31.6 million), meaning they’d actually save $4.8 million if they released or traded him. The more likely scenario would be for them to move on from Rodgers after 2021, when with his cap number ($39.9 million) they’d actually save $22.7 million by cutting or trading him.
“I think if I retire on the team’s timeline, then all is well. If they’re looking to move on before I’m done playing, there becomes an impasse at that point,” Rodgers said. “I can control my play and my performance and my approach and my leadership, but at some point, there’s other factors involved. It’s what I said to you guys Day 1 when we talked about this (in May).”
Asked if he would soak in more moments this season in case it would be his last in Green Bay, Rodgers replied, “Guys like myself who are lucky enough to play a long time with the same team, it’s those relationships that you savor and you appreciate; (and) I’ve found a lot of joy in those friendships over the years. I savor every moment, every season. I don’t take any of it for granted.
“I don’t know what the future holds. I know I can control this year and my play and my approach and my attitude. And I’m enjoying being back with the guys. It’s fun to see them – (even under) different, obviously, circumstances. There’s a lot of things that are strange compared to the last 15 years I’ve been here, but I’m really enjoying being back here with the guys and being back in meetings and workouts and just seeing the energy and the smiles and the laughs. That really makes it fun.”
What isn’t fun, Rodgers admitted, are the concerns about COVID-19 derailing the season and the various protocols the team must follow in hopes of keeping the virus out of their Lambeau Field facilities.
While saying he never considered opting out of the 2020 season himself – “I was always going to play,” he said – Rodgers admitted that he doesn’t know if the NFL will be able to execute a full 16-game regular season and playoffs as COVID-19 outbreaks continue nationwide.
“I think the protocols that we have in place here are such that I think it gives us a really good chance,” Rodgers said. “We’ve been obviously testing every day, and there’s tracking devices. The rules of the facility are obviously a lot different this year than years past, and I think (they) give us the best chance to get into the season and finish the season.
“I think there’s, obviously, a lot of accountability on the players about what you’re doing outside the facility, and I think that’s where the responsibility lies. It’s with guys making good decisions and monitoring themselves and doing the preventative things to help build your immune system the best you can. And then, being smart about your interactions.”
And then, beyond the questions about his future and questions about the coronavirus, there are questions about what kind of team the Packers will be after going 13-3 and reaching the NFC Championship Game last year in LaFleur’s first season.
Rodgers said the players have had only one walkthrough quasi-practice session so far, as compared to past summers, when they’d be starting in-pads practices this week and getting ready for the annual Family Night practice inside Lambeau Field. Instead, Rodgers pointed out, they’re still about two weeks away from having a practice in pads.
While the defensive personnel remains largely unchanged, the offense will have a new starting right tackle (Ricky Wagner) and have largely unproven commodities in the passing game beyond three-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams.
At receiver, the Packers lost veteran Devin Funchess, who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, and while Allen Lazard was a revelation during the second half of last year, the other receivers behind him – Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Kumerow, Equanimeous St. Brown, Darrius Shepherd, Reggie Begelton – all have question marks. So too is the case at tight end, where Jimmy Graham was released and Jace Sternberger, a third-round pick a year ago who didn’t catch a single regular-season pass before recording three postseason receptions for 15 yards, is penciled in as the starter.
“I think it’s too early to talk about prominence and roles. I think there’s a lot to be figured out,” Rodgers said. “There’s obviously some new guys to the mix. ‘EQ’ coming back from an injury, (we’ve) got to see where he’s at mentally, physically – confidence-wise running and his physicality. Obviously Allen kind of made a big splash last year. Marquez had some really amazing games and some games where he didn’t get a lot of looks. (Same) with Jake. I think there a lot of things to be determined. We’re a long way from even a padded practice, so there’s going to be a lot determined here in the next six weeks.”
Extra points
Rodgers said he thought because of missing out on all offseason on-field work – and with no preseason games on the schedule – that training-camp practices might include more contact than in past years as players attempt to get game-ready. “We’re going to have to accomplish a lot. We’re going to have to find a way to get the speed of our play up very quickly,” he said. “I think it’s going to put a stress on every team, and the team that’s able to deal with it the quickest will probably come out the hottest at the beginning.” … Rodgers acknowledged it will be “really strange” to play in historically loud places like Minnesota and New Orleans, the team’s first two road games, as well as an empty or mostly-empty Lambeau Field. Of course, he said he might also be able to get pass-rushers to jump offsides and create more free plays in such quiet road venues. … “It’s really going to be interesting to see how that affects those road teams going into those environments, (like) us starting the season in Minnesota,” Rodgers said. … Defensive tackle Kenny Clark will come into the season with a little extra dose of motivation, he admitted, after the NFL Network left him off its annual Top 100 Players list. “Sometimes, it messes with my mind because I don’t know what (more) I can do or show,” Clark said. “I plan on having another great year and hopefully they see that this year.” … The Packers released two players Monday: Quarterback Jalen Morton and fullback Elijah Wellman. … The Packers had their fifth player land on the COVID-19 reserve list when long-snapper Hunter Bradley was added Monday.
“Obviously, this year presents different types of challenges than years past. And it’s crazy to think of, that those are the types of conversations that we have to have in order to play. But that’s the reality we live in.” Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers quarterback
“Obviously, this year presents different types of challenges than years past. And it’s crazy to think of, that those are the types of conversations that we have to have in order to play. But that’s the reality we live in.”
AARON RODGERS, Green Bay Packers quarterback
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!