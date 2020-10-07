Packers: Riding high at 4-0, team will enjoy bye week doing … nothing

“We said it a long time ago: It’s going to take all of us. And I mean that,” LaFleur said. “We’ve just got to keep our players safe and keep everybody safe because that’s important. There’s nothing more important than your health. I’d continue to urge people to be responsible, to think of others, to wear a mask and social distance.”

Davante’s inferno

LaFleur said he did not ask wide receiver Davante Adams to delete his Monday morning Tweet in which the three-time Pro Bowler publicly expressed his frustration at being told he wouldn’t play against the Falcons. While Adams was upset about the decision to hold him out of a second straight game because of the hamstring injury he sustained Sept. 20 against Detroit, a cautionary tale unfolded on the other sideline, where Falcons star wideout Julio Jones returned to action after missing time with a hamstring of his own – and promptly aggravated the injury and didn’t play in the second half.

Adams confirmed to the State Journal that he did post the Tweet before deleting it. Rodgers said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio Tuesday that he wished Adams had left the Tweet up.