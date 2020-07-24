Packers: Resurgent, healthy Kirksey hopes to boost linebacker corps

“We’re looking forward to Rashan making a big jump,” Pettine said. “It’s a shame that he didn’t have this in-person offseason. I think that would have helped him. The feedback that we got from him, the people that he’s been with, he’s having a really good offseason given the circumstances. (But) he needs to take a big jump. When you go back and look at last year’s tape, he did some really good things with us in the time he was in there. I do see Rashan taking a significantly increased role.”

Player to watch

A third-round pick in 2018, GM Brian Gutekunst’s first draft class, Burks’ first two seasons have been marred by injuries – a shoulder injury as a rookie, following by a torn pectoral muscle last year. Both injuries came during preseason, stunting his growth and leaving him largely on the outside looking in on defense by the time he was healthy enough to contribute. Normally, a third-year player drafted that high is coming into his own right about now and has, one would hope, solidified himself as a starter and significant contributor. Instead, Burks will have to win the inside spot alongside Christian Kirksey and show that his special combination of speed (having played safety in college) and strength can help the defense both against the pass and against the run.