Packers: Reportedly sign kicker Crosby to 3-year deal

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby has agreed to a new, three-year contract with the team, according to reports.

ESPN reported that Crosby's agent, Mike McCartney, announced the deal on social media on Saturday.

The three-year contract is for $12.9 million, sources told ESPN, with Crosby receiving $6 million in 2020 and $9.5 million through Year 2 of the deal.

The 2007 sixth-round pick has spent his entire career with the Packers and is coming off a season in which he had a career-best 91.7% success rate on field goals, tying the team record. He missed just one extra point on the way to being named a first alternate for the Pro Bowl.

"I think when you have a guy who has been through the fire like Mason has, for a guy in my position, it makes us feel very comfortable," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told ESPN on Friday. "He obviously had an excellent year last year. He's a big part of our team, a big part of what we're trying to do here. I'm very hopeful that that will reach the right ending."

At age 35, Crosby shows no signs of diminished leg strength.