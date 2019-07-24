The Green Bay Packers reportedly released veteran defensive lineman Mike Daniels on Wednesday - after seven seasons and the day before the team's annual training camp starts, according to several sources.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Network was among the first to report Daniels' release.
Daniels was selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. In his rookie season he played 14 games with 12 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 pass defended, and 2 fumble recoveries. In 2013, Daniels appeared in 16 games making 28 tackles and 6.5 sacks. In 2014, Daniels started all 16 games with 47 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
On December 14, 2015, Daniels signed a 4-year contract extension worth $42 million. Daniels finished the 2015 season with 49 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 interception, 2 passes defended, and 1 forced fumble.
Daniels was ranked 95th by his fellow players on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2016, and 84th on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2017 after starting all 16 games both seasons. Daniels also was named to his first Pro Bowl after the 2017 regular season.
In 2018, Daniels played in 10 games, recording 18 tackles and two sacks before suffering a foot injury in Week 11. He was placed on injured reserve on December 1.
Daniels' release comes a day after the team signed Dean Lowry to a three-year deal worth just over $20 million, including a $6 million signing bonus.
Getting the deal done with Lowry, who was scheduled to make $2.025 million this year in the final season of his rookie deal, allows the Packers to lock up an ascending player who put up a career-high 57 tackles while recording seven tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass break-ups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two quarterback hits and 14 quarterback pressures while playing in all 16 games (eight starts).
He was also the last man standing after injuries landed Muhammad Wilkerson (leg), Daniels (foot) and Kenny Clark (elbow) on season-ending injured reserve by year’s end. With Wilkerson not having been re-signed, Lowry was already expected to start with Clark and Daniels when the season begins Sept. 5 at Chicago.
“It’s really good because we all can do a lot of different things and we’re all different players,” Clark said of the defensive line. “We all play at a high level.”
Signing Lowry also gives the Packers a jump-start on what could be a busy offseason on defense in 2020, with Daniels, inside linebacker Blake Martinez and outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell all in the final years of their respective deals. Clark, an ascending player who is likely to earn his first Pro Bowl selection this season, could also be in line for a lucrative extension.
This story will be updated.
