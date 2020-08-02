Packers remain confident in receiving group without Funchess

LaFleur specifically mentioned the potential impact of Equanimeous St. Brown’s return from an ankle injury that sidelined him all of last season. The 2018 sixth-round selection from Notre Dame had 21 catches for 328 yards his rookie year.

“It’s going to be great to get EQ back in the fold,” LaFleur said. “That certainly hurt us last year. So we do have a lot of confidence in our receiving corps and they’re going to have to take that next step for us to be as productive as we’d like to be this coming fall.”

Tight end Jace Sternberger was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday, but the Packers believe he could emerge as a favorite option for two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 2019 third-round pick from Texas A&M missed the first half of his rookie year with an ankle injury and had no regular-season receptions but caught a touchdown pass in the NFC championship game loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“We’re depending on Jace to be a big part of what we’re going to do this season,” Gutekunst said.

The Packers didn’t select any receivers in a draft that was generally considered to be loaded at that position. Gutekunst said immediately after the draft that he believed the list of available receivers was strong at the top but not necessarily as deep as advertised.