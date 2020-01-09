Packers: QB Rodgers not missing the spotlight during win streak

“It is for TV ratings and the advertisements,” Rodgers said when asked if the game comes down to Rodgers vs. Wilson. “Playoff games are won as a team. Obviously, the quarterback gets a lot of attention and we understand that. That’s why we play the position – because we want to have an impact on the game every single play.

“You grow up dreaming about being Joe Montana and Steve Young and Michael Jordan, not just because they’re iconic players, but because they have the ball in their hands. That’s what it’s all about.”

Rodgers finished his first season in LaFleur’s offense having completed 353 of 569 passes (62.0%) for 4,002 yards with 26 touchdowns, four interceptions and 36 sacks for a passer rating of 95.4 — his third-lowest single-season passer rating of his career. But during the Packers’ five-game winning streak to close the regular season, Rodgers completed 108 of 189 passes (57.1%) for 1,180 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions (85.4 rating).

And yet, the Packers still won all five of those games, in part because Jones carried 88 times for 457 yards and five touchdowns – an average of 5.2 yards per carry and 91.4 yards per game. Jones had three of his five 100-yard rushing games of the season during that stretch.