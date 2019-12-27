Packers: QB Rodgers more interested in winning than impressive stats

“But my responsibility was to get us in checks. My responsibility was to get us in the right protection scheme and take care of the football, and although I threw a pick, I felt like what I needed to do in that game. I was executing at a winning level.

“Any quarterback wants to throw four or five touchdowns a week. It’s just that hasn’t been the case this year. We haven’t needed it to win 12 games.”

To win playoff games, the Packers might need him to do that. But with a collection of offensive skill-position players that lacks the high-wattage star power that 2011 group had – the Packers’ two playmakers are wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Aaron Jones, with a canyon-like chasm between them and the others – Rodgers has found the formula of a productive ground game, limited mistakes and the quarterback making only a few crucial plays per game can be a winning one.

“I think the Packers have done a great job of adapting whatever they need to do that weekend to win,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “Coach LaFleur, he’s got the good game plans going, and obviously Aaron Rodgers is a phenomenal player. He’s someone that I have the utmost respect for, how he handles the game, whether it’s different run packages, the pass plays, gets himself in good positions to be successful against what he sees from the opponent’s defense.