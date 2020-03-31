Packers: QB Rodgers believes window still open for team

“The only way to do that is to keep playing at a high level and give them no choice but to keep bringing you back because you’re the best option and give them the best chance to win. That’s my goal. I’ve got four years left on my deal. I’d like to play four at a really, really high level and if I feel like keep on keeping on from that point, to do it.

“I feel confident right now. I’m going to be 40 when the deal ends. I feel like I can keep going after that the way things have been going.”

As for his shortened trip to Peru, Rodgers detailed how he and his group, which included three others, made it out of the country just before the airport closed.

“Have you seen the movie ‘Argo’? The scene at the end where they’re racing to the airport?” Rodgers recounted. “Nobody was chasing us, thankfully, or holding us. We didn’t have to speak Farsi to get back into the country, but there were some moments where we worried that we were not going to get out. It was absolute pandemonium at the airport.”