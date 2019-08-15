BALTIMORE — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be held out of Thursday night's preseason game against the Ravens because of back tightness.
The Packers made the announcement on Twitter , saying the decision to keep him on the sideline "is precautionary."
Rodgers was poised to play the first game since sustaining a concussion in the season finale last year. He sat out Green Bay's 28-26 win over Houston last week.
The back ailment means Rodgers will have to wait at least another week to test out the new offense employed by Green Bay first-year coach Matt LaFleur.
DeShone Kizer, Tim Boyle and Manny Wilkins split time at quarterback against Houston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.