GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers was born in 1983, eight years after “Jaws” swam into theaters. At some point in his childhood, he saw Steven Spielberg’s cinematic classic, and swimming would never be the same for him.
“I was terrified to be in the water – any type of water,” the Green Bay Packers star quarterback confessed. “I’d be in a swimming pool looking for sharks around me.”
Which is why, earlier this summer, Rodgers dove into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego for Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week,” coming face-to-snout with a 10-foot blue shark – and promptly stiff-arming it with his golden right (throwing) hand.
“A blue, it might come up and put its nose on your chest because that’s what they do. And if they do, you just ‘Miyagi it’ – just wax-on, wax-off. That was literally the advice.,” Rodgers said. “So then I watched The Karate Kid – you know, where he’s wiping the cars down and doing the fence. And then I just thought, ‘If I see a blue, I’m going to get it.’ And I’m glad I did it.”
So glad, in fact, that Rodgers wants to do it again. He’s also contemplating overcoming his other fear – of heights – by skydiving … if his new $134 million contract extension will allow it.
Asked why on earth one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history would swim with sharks or skydive given their inherent risks, Rodgers smirked.
“Playing at Lambeau,” he replied, “is way more dangerous than doing what I did.”
On Sunday night, Rodgers will be back at Lambeau Field, playing in his first game that counts inside the venerable stadium since last Sept. 28, the last time the Chicago Bears came to visit. Two weeks after tossing four touchdown passes in a 35-14 prime-time beat down of the Bears, Rodgers’ season – and his team’s – was derailed by the fractured right collarbone he suffered at Minnesota on Oct. 15. At the time, the Packers were 4-1 and Rodgers was on pace to throw for 4,374 yards with 42 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (104.1 rating).
When Rodgers returned from injured reserve last year after missing seven games – following extensive surgery and with the clavicle not yet 100 percent healed – the Packers had three games left in their season and their postseason hopes were hanging by a thread. Rodgers uncharacteristically underthrew several balls that were intercepted, and his fourth-quarter comeback came up short in a 31-24 loss at Carolina.
Out of playoff contention, the Packers decided to shut Rodgers down for the rest of the year, finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008, Rodgers’ first year as the starter.
Changes followed, as general manager Ted Thompson transitioned to an advisory role; Brian Gutekunst was hired as the new GM; team president/CEO changed the power structure atop the football operation food chain; coach Mike McCarthy received only a one-year contract extension, taking him through 2019, instead of his customary multi-year extension; and McCarthy replaced his offensive and defensive coordinators while firing and hiring a host of other position coaches.
“I felt good last year. I always feel confident that I’m going to play well based on preparation and how I approach each week,” Rodgers said. “That’s the disappointing part, when you start 4-1 and you kind of get rolling, you beat a good Dallas team at their place. But last year is last year. We’ve got to start new this year and a new group, new guys, new coaches, new mindset definitely on defense. We’ve got to find our own identity on offense.”
Rodgers himself, meanwhile, insists he hasn’t changed a bit. Still as good as ever. Still as competitive and focused as ever. Still as ready as ever. And, with no fear – of reinjuring himself, of suffering a different injury, of failing to get his team back to where he believes it belongs.
“I’m back. I’m ready to roll,” Rodgers said at midweek, despite playing only one preseason series this summer. “You guys saw me in training camp, you saw how I looked, the arm strength – I feel great. My body feels good, my weight is where I need it to be. I’m ready to roll. It’s just about trying to start every game this year and stay healthy and lead the right way and be effective. And not have any piss-poor games.”
Rodgers also hasn’t changed his position on whether or not he’ll change his playing style after his second broken collarbone in five years (he won’t) and – as the rookie wide receivers can attest – his demanding nature hasn’t softened a bit, either.
“(I’ve gotten) a really good vibe,” said offensive coordinator Joe Philbin, who returned to the staff this year and is now Rodgers’ closest confidante among the coaches, following the recent departures of Tom Clements and Alex Van Pelt, two of Rodgers’ former position coaches.
“I thought when he came back the first day that I saw him before the first training-camp practice, I thought his enthusiasm level was excellent. He seemed relaxed, confident, liked where he was. I think he felt comfortable about some of the things – the subtle changes that were made (to the offensive playbook) in the spring.
“The guy’s had a really, really good camp. His command of the game is certainly at a higher level than it was the last time I was around him. And the guy can throw a football. I think he’s looking forward to opening the season like everybody else is. He’s worked extremely hard, and yeah, I think he’s in a good place. I think he feels good about where we are right now.”
And where they’re headed, with him under center. As left tackle David Bakhtiari loves to point out, the last time Rodgers was coming off a broken collarbone – in 2014, after fracturing his left collarbone in a prime-time game against the Bears and missing seven games in 2013 – Rodgers returned to win his second NFL MVP.
That journey begins with this game, which is the first of Rodgers’ 14th in the NFL and his 11th as the starting quarterback. He has his new contract extension, he has a defense (led by new coordinator Mike Pettine) which should give him more help than prior units, he has some intriguing offensive weapons (a still-emerging Davante Adams, a rejuvenated Jimmy Graham) who he hopes will more than fill the void left by Jordy Nelson’s departure.
But he also knows he and his team have a challenging schedule ahead and some unproven commodities that, in his words, will be “a work in progress” for a while.
“You stay healthy and you win the games you’re supposed to win,” Rodgers said. . “We’ve got a tough schedule, especially tough in the middle, with some of the road trips (to New England, the Los Angeles Rams) we’ve got to take. So we’ve got to be playing the right way at the right time. This will be a work in progress. But we’ve got to find a way to win our home games and win some tough ones on the road.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.