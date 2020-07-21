Packers: Putting their faith in young, unproven Sternberger at tight end

While Jimmy Graham’s best days were clearly behind him, the way LaFleur used him last season showed that the head coach/offensive play-caller really does see the position as vital to his system. Graham’s forte was never blocking, but he came through with multiple clutch plays in two of the biggest wins of the season – in the regular-season opener at Chicago to get LaFleur his first head-coaching victory, and in the NFC Divisional playoff round to give LaFleur his first playoff triumph. Add in the way Jace Sternberger was lined up everywhere down the stretch, and it’s clear that LaFleur values the position.

“Those are two of the best tight ends in the league. You’re certainly looking for those guys,” GM Brian Gutekunst said. “You’re looking for mismatches, guys that can do enough in the run game and they can stay on the field. They have to figure out how to match up with them. Do they have a (line)backer that can run with him? Do they have to bring in a defensive back to handle him? And is he going to be big enough to post up and make a play? Tight ends are a mismatch position, and those are two of the very best. But I think Jace in time has a chance to be the kind of guy that can be a mismatch for us. He has some dynamic ability in the passing game.”