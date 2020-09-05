Packers: Princeton's Lovett chasing his NFL dream – and showing his versatility

“We’re excited about John. I think he’s done a lot of good things in a short period of time,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “We’d certainly love to see all these guys, especially young players, get game experience. But that wasn’t the case this year, so, you know, we’ve got to go off everything we’ve done to this point.”

In those limited opportunities, Lovett has made an impression. LaFleur craves multi-faceted players for his offense, and Lovett seemed to pick up the playbook quickly, taking advantage of being in Green Bay without being allowed into Lambeau Field because he was going through the COVID-19 protocols after driving in from Kansas City.

“I had four days with COVID testing where I wasn’t allowed in the facility but I had access to the playbook. So I was just diving into that, studying it like it was a final (exam),” Lovett said. “I came in here as prepared as I can be, and I definitely think I’m starting to get a good grasp of the playbook. You’ve just got to treat every single practice like it’s a game and go a thousand miles per hour every rep.”