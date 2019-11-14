Packers: Primed for prime time as 49ers game flexed to Sunday Night Football

The drawback for the Packers is that they’ll now face a lengthy flight home from the West Coast after a night game with another road game looming the following Sunday. After playing the 49ers, the Packers’ next game is Dec. 1 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The 49ers’ 27-24 overtime loss Monday night at home to the Seahawks ended their undefeated start and dropped them to 8-1 on the year. If the playoffs began today, the 49ers would be the NFC’s No. 1 seed, by virtue of their half-game lead on the Packers (8-2). The New Orleans Saints (7-2) would be the No. 3 seed, the Dallas Cowboys (5-4) would be the No. 4 seed and the Seahawks (8-2) and Vikings (7-3) would be the wildcards.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 49ers host the Arizona Cardinals (3-6-1) on Sunday.

“Obviously it’s important to everybody,” Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said when asked about the importance of homefield advantage in the postseason. “You just look statistically at home teams in the playoffs, I think have a higher win percentage than I think in any other sport, so it’s huge. And then certainly here, with the possibility of getting the conditions that would favor a team that resides here, is big as well. Plus, I think we have a great crowd, our guys feed off of that.