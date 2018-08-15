GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will try to win their second straight preseason game on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field.
Here are three things to watch in Thursday night’s game:
Pettine keeping it vanilla?
Mike Pettine’s first game as Packers defensive coordinator was boring by design, to borrow head coach Mike McCarthy’s pet phrase. Not only did Pettine not want to give future opponents – like the Chicago Bears, whom the Packers face in their regular-season opener on Sept. 9 – a look at what he will be running in the games that count, but he also wanted to see against Tennessee how his new and youngest players would perform without burdening them with too much scheme to think about.
“You always assess, ‘What do we need?’ And we’re at the point, especially with a lot of guys that we’re playing, the young players, we didn’t want to disguise anything with scheme. We wanted to see who could line up and play. Who could win their one-on-one matchup. And that’s what the preseason’s for,” Pettine said. “And then as the added bonus, (we’re) not tipping the hand too much of what we’re going to be playing once we get to the regular season.”
While Pettine might open up his playbook a little more against the Steelers, don’t look for too many exotic blitzes in Week 2 of the preseason either. But he also knows he has to show a few things.
“I don’t want to keep it just so vanilla that we don’t get a chance to work in a game situation some of the concepts that we’re going to do,” Pettine said. “But at the same time, you’re right, we’re not going to put it all out there – personnel groupings and some of the things that we’re going to do. So you’ve got to strike a balance. I think what we have on the ready sheet has expanded this week. I don’t know how much will get called. We just have to see how the game plays out.”
Looking for more from Oren
Among the players Pettine wants to see more of is rookie inside linebacker Oren Burks, who is in line to start after Jake Ryan’s season-ending knee injury at the start of training camp. Burks, a third-round pick from Vanderbilt, showed his sideline-to-sideline speed throughout the preseason opener against the Titans but admittedly had trouble getting off blocks at times. He also handled the headset communications after veteran Blake Martinez called it a night.
“We were pleased. He competed. He had some issues, but the mistakes he made were full speed, which was encouraging,” Pettine said. “For him to take charge of the huddle after Blake was out, he quickly showed it wasn’t too big for him. He’s a guy, very dedicated to his craft. He wants to get better. He’s making a lot of rookie mistakes ... But we’re hard on him because there’s high expectations there.”
Asked if he doesn’t want to play Burks too much in games that don’t count, Pettine replied, “I think you have err on the side of playing them. I don’t think you can hold back a rookie. Rookies need to play. You need to get used to the speed of the NFL game.”
And that’s just fine with Burks, who knows he has work to do.
“Guys are bigger, stronger, have better technique. So I have to get better at my technique as well,” he said of his trouble shedding blocks. “I think it’s about reps, too, because you can get off blocks a lot of different ways – by using my leverage, my long arms, pad level, good exposure, things like that.
“Game reps, you can’t get enough of those. I feel like you learn so much just playing in the scheme and getting more comfortable on the NFL stage. It’s awesome experience.”
Growing the Graham connection
One reason quarterback Aaron Rodgers wanted to play Thursday night was to continue developing his on-field relationship with tight end Jimmy Graham, which has been a process. That process took a big step forward, in Rodgers’ opinion, during one practice earlier in the week, when he hit Graham for a touchdown and Graham made a terrific one-handed catch.
Accelerating the process has been Graham’s football IQ, which is remarkable when you consider he spent most of his youth and his time at Miami (Fla.) playing basketball, not football.
“The guy understands the game as well as just about anybody we’ve had around here. It’s the same category as a John Kuhn, a Jordy Nelson. Those guys who really understand the game and see it through the quarterback’s eyes and want to be right all the time,” Rodgers explained. “You’ve seen it for years with Randall (Cobb) and Davante (Adams); James Jones was like that, Greg Jennings was like that.
“We have a lot of conversations in the locker room, in meetings, on the practice field and after-hours texting if there’s something we see on film, and that’s the biggest thing with him. I’m obviously really pleased with him. He’s played great.”
Graham’s rapid grasp of a new offense has also impressed offensive coordinator Joe Philbin, who said Graham has also connected with other teammates, not just Rodgers.
“I think he’s become a really good teammate for the guys. In the locker room, it seems like he’s fit in with the personalities,” Philbin said. “Obviously, he’s accomplished a lot already as a player in this league. We’re really looking forward to him contributing in a big way to the success of the offense.”
