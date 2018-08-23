GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will try to win their third straight preseason game on Friday night, when they travel California to play the Oakland Raiders.
The Packers defeated the Tennessee Titans 31-17 on Aug. 9 and the Pittsburgh Steelers 51-34 on Aug. 16 at Green Bay in the first two preseason games.
Here are some things to watch in Friday’s contest:
No rest for the defense
It appears Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offensive starters will take the night off. The multi-use Oakland Coliseum’s notoriously bad turf during baseball season might be one factor, but more likely, coach Mike McCarthy simply believes that that side of the ball has gotten sufficient in-practice work so the seven snaps the offense played together last week against Pittsburgh will suffice.
That’s not true of the defense, however, so new coordinator Mike Pettine will have most of his No. 1 unit out there against the Raiders’ offensive starters for some – if not all – of the first half. Pettine will also experiment with combinations at several positions where the starters are not yet set.
“I like to mix and match and see who works well together and the chemistry with groupings and different safeties paired together or paired with different corners,” Pettine explained. “The communication part is so important. Plus, we also have the added element of cross training. We had a lot of guys play their main position in the spring and early in camp. And now we’re starting with guys that show that they can handle it, we’ll start to train them (elsewhere). Because as you know on game day, we only have so many guys up. And if you have an issue at a certain position, as a coach you always want to be in a position to put your best 11 out there.”
Tight battle at tight end
The addition of five-time Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham was clearly the biggest offseason move the Packers made on offense – if you don’t count parting ways with beloved wide receiver Jordy Nelson, whom they’ll see in his new Raiders No. 82 uniform – but Green Bay’s renovated tight end group goes well beyond Graham.
Ex-Jacksonville Jaguar Marcedes Lewis has impressed Rodgers and his offensive mates with his understanding of the scheme and veteran leadership, and former University of Wisconsin standout Lance Kendricks has quietly had a strong camp, according to Rodgers. There may only be room for one youngster in that group, and while Robert Tonyan has flashed multiple times – including on a touchdown against Pittsburgh – he is still a work in progress. It’ll be interesting to see if this game delivers more insight at the position.
“The depth that we have right now seems rare,” said offensive coordinator Joe Philbin, who spent part of his Packers coaching career as the team’s tight ends coach. “Robert seems to be a guy that’s getting better every day. Creates opportunities for himself. We noticed (that) the other day, even in the blocking. It’s a little bit easier to see him in the passing game because he’s a big guy, he goes down the middle of the field, real nice catch in the end zone – everybody can kind of see that. But he’s done some good things at the line of scrimmage, even. … It’s a good group, it’s a good room.”
Return to sender
Special teams coordinator Ron Zook would like to see Pettine’s defense both force plenty of punts but also give up some scores so he can get as many looks as possible at his options at kickoff returner and punt returner. Zook clearly likes Trevor Davis, who held that job last year, but Davis hasn’t been able to practice for weeks because of a hamstring injury that still isn’t healed. Among the candidates Zook wants to see is first-round pick Jaire Alexander, who returned punts in college at Louisville but hasn’t had a return yet. Quinten Rollins and Josh Jackson have each had good returns there, while Ty Montgomery might be the pick as the kickoff man.
“I think we’re very, very close (to a big return). Like I told them, we’re that far away from being really good, but we’re that far away from really being bad. So it’s just that little bit of timing,” Zook said. “I’d like to get Jaire back there. Obviously, he’s healthy and ready to go so see what he can do back there. He had some good returns in college; he had the speed. But I think that’s why we play preseason games and see what we’ve got.”
Laying it on the line
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged that the Packers are going to have to hope their current crop of offensive linemen is good enough to get them through the season. Because it’s unlikely they’ll find much help after cuts.
Third-year tackles Jason Spriggs and Kyle Murphy have had their ups and downs throughout camp, as has veteran utility man Byron Bell. Beyond the starting five – David Bakhtiari, Lane Taylor, Corey Linsley, Justin McCray and Bryan Bulaga – the line play has been uneven throughout the summer.
“I think the hardest thing at whatever level of football – high school, college, pro – the hardest guys to find are the big guys that can move. So, I’ve always thought it’s really difficult, quite frankly, after you get out of the springtime to find the bigger guys,” Gutekunst said. “I feel you can find some guys who can run, but finding big people that can play the game is always one of the most difficult challenges. At the same time, if you do your work and you’re prepared, there’s always guys out there that can help you.”
For his part, Rodgers – who is not expected to play in Friday night’s game at Oakland – publicly backed his scuffling backup linemen, having seen them get the job done last season when injuries struck.
“You don’t expect that (sixth) guy to be David Bakhtiari because, like I’ve said in this setting before, David allows you to just say, ‘Hey, you got that guy, we’re fine over there. We can slide away and give help inside and help other places,’” Rodgers said. “I thought (last year) the guys who stepped in played well. But we just have to get back that mindset. … We have to get back those guys playing with the same kind of confidence they had in the games when they get those opportunities. I’m not worried about it. But we have to take a step up front, I think, with some of the guys that are going to play this week, so we start to sort out who those 9 or 10 guys will be.”
