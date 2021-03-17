Packers: Place second-round tender on Tonyan, hoping suitors won’t woo top tight end

“From the first time I got here, (I saw) just his ability to want to be great,” Lewis said of Tonyan. “He asked all the right questions, he’s a student of the game, he gets it. He has grit, he works hard — he just reminds me a lot of myself when I first came into the league, (except) he did it through the back door and had to work harder to be in the position he is now (while) I was drafted first-round.

“All the knowledge I’ve been able to accumulate, it’s about giving it back, and he’s the perfect guy for that. He’s put in the work since Day 1. You can see it starting to pay off for him on the field, and I’m honored to be in that position to be able to help him further his career.”

Tonyan’s 11 touchdown receptions tied a Packers single-season franchise record for tight ends, and he improved significantly both as a pass-catcher (zero drops) and as a blocker to become a more well-rounded player. A close friend and offseason workout partner of San Francisco 49ers all-pro tight end George Kittle, Tonyan could be the next big thing at the position — or so Rodgers, who had a 148.3 passer rating last season when targeting Tonyan, believes.